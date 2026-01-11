Pop star Yungblud ditches his clothes, bares all on yacht

Yungblud was spotted enjoying a clothes-free yacht day in Sydney Harbor ahead of shows for his “IDOLS” tour.

The “Parents” hitmaker was pictured hanging out on the massive vessel on Thursday, having stripped down to nothing but a beaded necklace.

The singer, 28, had wet hair and carried a beverage in his left hand, covering his private parts with his right hand.

Yungblud was spotted partying on a yacht in Sydney Harbor on Thursday. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

The rocker ditched his clothes for the outing. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

In one photo, he laughed energetically while looking up at a gaggle of other revelers on the boat. In another, the “Tin Pan Boy” rocker wrapped a colorful towel around his midsection.

The singer — whose given name is Dominic Richard Harrison — appeared in a photo with socialite Dina Broadhurst, who stood on a deck above him.

The socialite, 50, rocked a hot pink string bikini to show off her flawless figure during the outing.

He carried a beverage while enjoying the company of other revelers. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

At one point, he wrapped a colorful towel around his waist. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Other guests included Broadhurst’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, John Winning Jr, who went shirtless on the luxury boat.

On Saturday, Broadhurst took to Instagram Stories to share a clip of Yungblud taking the stage in Sydney, ditching his shirt and wearing nothing but black leather pants and a guitar.

In another clip, the rocker puffed on a cigarette while engaging with fans in the audience — allowing one to caress his face as fans screamed.

The “Tin Pan Boy” hitmaker is on the Australian leg of his “IDOLS” tour. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

He kicked off his Australia shows on Saturday. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for signing up!

Two other clips shared by Broadhurst showed a sweaty Yungblud in performance from just offstage, where she was able to get an up-close view of the rocker belting out his hits.

The Grammy nominated artist — who came out as pansexual in 2020 — opened up about his sexuality in July.

“I am the pan man — I’m the f–king saucepan,” he told Attitude Magazine at the time.

Yungblud came out as pansexual in 2020. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

“I am the pan man,” he told Attitude Magazine in July. Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

“Because it’s the [label] that allows me to be who I am. It’s the one with the most room for maneuver.”

“Do you know what I’m saying?” he continued. “I do feel like I am less insecure about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he added, “I’ve got this really forward, masculine, sexual aggression that I need to get out, and I can either do that by shagging and partying, or by taking a more centered route.”