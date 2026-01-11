The Penultimate ‘Landman’ Season 2 Episode Is Streaming Sooner Than You Think

It seems like it’s flown by, but Landman Season 2 is almost over. And with just two episodes left, the series has a lot to wrap up…or…maybe not. Because Landman Season 3 is in the works, it is possible that not every single storyline will be wrapped up this season. That said, there’s a lot at stake in the next two episodes of Landman.

Here’s what to know about Landman Season 2, Episode 9, “Plans, Tears and Sirens,” the penultimate episode of this season, including streaming time, release date, preview photos, and what we know about the plot. No spoilers.

Landman Season 2, Episode 9, Release Date

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy in Landman episode 9, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Landman Season 2, Episode 9, “Plans, Tears and Sirens,” hits Paramount+ on Sunday, January 11. This is the next-to-last episode in the season. The Season 2 finale, with the ominous title “Tragedy and Flies,” hits Paramount+ on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Landman Season 2, Episode 9, Streaming Time

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy and Kayla Wallace as Rebecca in Landman episode 9, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Episodes of Landman start streaming on Paramount+ at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time. This schedule sometimes means that episodes will drop as soon as 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturdays, but don’t count on that. Anytime Sunday is your best bet.

Landman Season 2, Episode 9 Plot

Jacob Lofland as Cooper in Landman episode 9, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

As with the beginning of the season, Landman Season 2’s endgame still is connected to whether or not Cami’s (Demi Moore) big gamble with offshore drilling pays off. At the same time, there’s a closer-to-home risk involved with Cooper’s (Jacob Lofland) wells and his business dealings. So, all of that is very much in play in Episode 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Plans, Tears and Sirens” from Paramount+: Angela rescues Ainsley from a difficult situation. Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site.

The ending of Episode 8 seemed to suggest that all the big risks the various characters have taken could pay off and may even result in a happy ending. But, clearly, Episode 9 will reveal what the true finale’s stakes are all about.

Landman streams on Paramount+.

This story was originally published by Men’s Journal on Jan 10, 2026, where it first appeared in the Entertainment section. Add Men’s Journal as a Preferred Source by clicking here.