Pope Leo at Borgo Laudato si’ lunch: ‘I came with a ‘hunger’ for genuine charity’

During a special “Lunch with the Pope” in Borgo Laudato si’ in the Pontifical Gardens of Castel Gandolfo with some 200 poor and socially vulnerable people, Pope Leo XIV says he came with “hunger for justice” and “hunger for genuine charity,” as he invited everyone to build a Church of justice, peace, and love.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov

“I came without a prepared speech, but I did come with hunger—hunger for justice, hunger for genuine charity, hunger for a Church that truly knows how to open its doors, to welcome and receive everyone; where there is love for all and no one is an enemy, where all of us know how to live reconciliation, forgiveness, and peace.”

With these words, Pope Leo XIV greeted those gathered for the special “Lunch with the Pope” at Borgo Laudato si’ in the Pontifical Gardens of Castel Gandolfo.

The event brought together 200 people, including nearly 40 children, living in vulnerable circumstances and accompanied by the Diocese of Rome and affiliated charitable organizations. The guests are spending the day immersed in the beauty and spirituality of the Borgo Laudato si’ initiative.

The day’s programme began with Mass celebrated by Cardinal Fabio Baggio, Director General of the Laudato Si’ Centre for Higher Education, and concelebrated by Archbishop Luis Marín de San Martín, the Pope’s Almoner and Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity. The guests also enjoyed a guided visit through the Borgo.

God’s love for all people

Welcoming those present, the Holy Father thanked them for coming and reaffirmed the Church’s desire to express God’s love to every person.

“As you know well,” he said, “one of the Pope’s titles is Pontiff—a builder of bridges. And today we too want to build a bridge with all of you, with your families, and with the society in which we want to live—a society marked by justice, where the causes of poverty can be eliminated and where the causes of the injustices that still exist in our world can be overcome.”

“This,” he added, “is the Church we want to be.”







A moment during the lunch (@Vatican Media)

Jesus present among us

The Pope also thanked those who responsible for the beautiful lunch and gathering.

“Whenever we come together, whenever we share this spirit of encounter around the same table—the one table where Jesus is also present among us—,” Pope Leo said, “we are truly building a different world, a world of hope, a world that is a light in the midst of our own.”

Our call in a fractured world

Observing that “too often, our world is fractured by violence, hatred, and discrimination,” Pope Leo encouraged everyone to build communities and live out solidarity and mutual care.

“Let us work together and strive always to be this kind of Church: a Church of justice, peace, and love,” he urged.

Before inviting everyone to enjoy the meal, the Holy Father offered a prayer of blessing for those gathered, for their families, and for all who suffer.

“May your blessing,” he prayed, “come down upon us, O Lord, upon each one of us and upon this food that we are about to share, thanks to the generosity of so many benefactors. Bless our families. Bless all those who are in difficulty or suffering.”

“May they too,” Pope Leo concluded, “find peace, forgiveness, and reconciliation. And bless us, O Lord, and these gifts which we receive from your providence. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.”