‘Landman’ Season 3: What we know about Billy Bob Thornton-led show

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris and Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman Episode 1, Season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Emerson Miller/Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Hit show Landman was renewed for a third season after Season 2’s premiere racked up more than 9.2 million views in its first two days.

The series from Taylor Sheridan has been one more success for the Fort Worth-raised creative behind Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch and the not-yet-released Frisco King.

With a cliffhanger, family drama and new forays into the oil business, Season 2 left audiences wondering what’s next. Here’s what viewers should know heading into Season 3.

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What happened in Season 2?

Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton), former president of Cami Miller’s (Demi Moore) M-Tex Oil, lost his job and pivoted to founding his own business. The catch is that CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle is funded by drug kingpin Gallino (Andy Garcia).

Gallino made it clear that if Tommy’s oil venture fails, the punishment will fall on Tommy’s family. The stakes are high, but the ordinary family dramas of sending a kid to college, navigating relationships with parents and romance continue.

Related: Hepola: On Billy Bob Thornton, the last of the great American smokers

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When will ‘Landman’ return?

While there’s no set release date for Season 3, filming production is slated to begin in August. As it was for past seasons, Fort Worth is expected to be a filming location.

Sheridan has filmed many of his shows in North Texas, including Landman, Dutton Ranch and Frisco King. The writer and director showed his investment in the region by building a 450,000-square-foot production hub in Fort Worth.

Related: How Taylor Sheridan became the TV king of North Texas

Who will star?

Several stars will return and some may be getting pay bumps. Deadline reported that Moore may be paid $740,000-$770,000 per episode. Ali Larter (Angela Norris) may receive more than $350,000 per episode, according to Deadline.

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Thornton announced he will return as Tommy. The star indicated in an interview with USA Today that he’s there to stay, regardless of how long the show runs. Sam Elliott plans to return as Tommy’s father, at least for the next season.

Related: Hepola: Ali Larter on her feisty ‘Landman’ role: ‘She was shocking to people’

What do we know about the plot?

No details on the plot for Season 3 have been officially announced, but the end of Season 2 gives some clues for what audiences might expect.

The game is on for Tommy and his oil enterprise. Beyond financial success, it appears the fate of his family is tied to whether CTT Oil Exploration & Cattle turns a profit.

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Personal drama may come into play, too. Cami is unlikely to appreciate the former president of her oil company, Tommy, deciding to start a rival business.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but, until then, viewers can stream seasons 1 and 2 on Paramount+.