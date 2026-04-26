Championship table amid promotion chase, odds vs. Coventry

April 25, 2026, 11:58 a.m. ET
Wrexham’s Premier League dream is coming down to the wire.
The Red Dragons have pushed back into playoff position with two straight wins, defeating Stoke City and Oxford United to move into sixth place.
There are two matches left in the season as Wrexham looks to complete a stunning rise from the fifth-tier National League to England’s top division.
Actors Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds purchased Wrexham in late 2020, and since then the team has gained worldwide notoriety through the FX series “Welcome to Wrexham.”
Here’s the team’s history since the Hollywood takeover:
- 2020-21: 8th place, National League
- 2021-22: 2nd place, National League (lost playoff to Grimsby Town)
- 2022-23: 1st place, National League (promoted to League Two)
- 2023-24: 2nd place, League Two (promoted to League One)
- 2024-25: 2nd place, League One (promoted to EFL Championship)
Now Wrexham is hoping to achieve the dream of making the English Premier League. Here’s where the Red Dragons currently stand:
Wrexham standings: EFL Championship table
*Standings as of April 25
|Team
|Points
|Goal differential
|Matches played
|1. Coventry (promoted)
|89
|46
|44
|2. Ipswich Town
|80
|30
|44
|3. Millwall
|80
|13
|45
|4. Middlesbrough
|79
|25
|45
|5. Southampton
|76
|24
|44
|6. Wrexham
|70
|6
|44
|7. Hull City
|70
|3
|45
|8. Derby County
|69
|9
|45
The EFL Championship season comprises 46 league games per team. The top two finishers at the end of the season will earn automatic promotion to the Premier League.
The teams that finish in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place will go into a playoff, with one more place in the English top flight on the line.
Here are the full Championship standings.
How to watch Coventry vs. Wrexham
Wrexham has a huge match on Sunday as it visits Coventry, which has already been crowned champion.
- When: Saturday, April 26
- Where: Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry, England)
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Channel/streaming: Paramount+ (WATCH HERE)
Coventry vs. Wrexham game odds
Watch Wrexham on Paramount+
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