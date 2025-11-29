Preview: Mallorca vs Osasuna – prediction, team news, lineups

Osasuna will be aiming to bounce back from successive defeats in Spain’s top flight when they continue their campaign away to Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors have 11 points to show from their 13 matches this season, which has left them down in 17th spot in the La Liga table, while the hosts have also found it difficult this term, claiming 12 points from their opening 13 games of the campaign.

Match preview

Mallorca have found it tough to get going in the opening months of the 2025-26 campaign, boasting a record of three wins, three draws and seven defeats from their 13 matches to collect 12 points, which has left them in 16th spot in the division.

The Pirates were victorious in their last match in their own stadium on November 9, beating Getafe 1-0, but they will enter this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Villarreal.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side have struggled defensively this season, conceding 20 times, but only six of those goals have been let in at home, where they have lost just once.

Mallorca will therefore be pleased to be back on home soil this weekend, but the Pirates have actually only won one of their last six La Liga games against Osasuna, and it was 1-1 in the corresponding fixture during the 2025-26 campaign.

Osasuna are unbeaten in their last three La Liga matches with Mallorca, although three of their last five meetings have finished all square, and the league table demonstrates that there is not much between these two sides.

© Imago

Indeed, Osasuna are 17th in the division on 11 points, one point and one spot behind Mallorca, and both teams have won three times in La Liga this season.

Alessio Lisci’s side have been stronger defensively, conceding 16 times to Mallorca’s 20, but it has been a struggle down the other end of the field, netting only 10 goals, which is the second-worst attacking record in the division.

Osasuna will enter this match off the back of successive defeats, losing to Sevilla and Real Sociedad since opening November with a goalless draw against Real Oviedo.

Los Rojillos have not actually been victorious in Spain’s top flight since a 2-1 home success at the start of October, so it has been a struggle of late.

Mallorca La Liga form:

LWDLWL

Mallorca form (all competitions):

WDWLWL

Osasuna La Liga form:

WLLDLL

Osasuna form (all competitions):

LLWDLL

Team News

© Imago

Mallorca will be without the services of two players on Saturday through injury, with Toni Lato and Leo Roman unavailable for selection.

Vedat Muriqi is the team’s leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on six occasions, and the 31-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

There is also expected to be another start in a wide area for Mateo Joseph, while ex-Barcelona youngster Jan Virgili is likely to keep his starting role.

As for Osasuna, Alejandro Catena and Inigo Arguibide will both miss the match through suspension, while Iker Benito and Valentin Rosier are injured.

The visitors will also need to make a late check on Ante Budimir, who was only a late substitute in the team’s loss to Real Sociedad last time out.

Raul Garcia should continue through the middle for Osasuna, while Victor Munoz is also in line for another starting spot in the final third of the field.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Bergstrom; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Costa, Mascarell; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Boyomo, Herrando, Cruz; Moncayola, Gomez, Torro, Bretones; Oroz, Raul Garcia, Munoz

We say: Mallorca 1-0 Osasuna

This is a really tough match to call, as both teams have struggled this season. Mallorca have been solid at home, though, and they will be welcoming an Osasuna side with the worst away record in the division, so we can see a narrow success for the Pirates.

