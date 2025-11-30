Miami QB Carson Beck is playing his best football down the stretch

The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes pass the eye test as being a College Football Playoff caliber team in 2025.

In this ongoing series InsideTheU will break down the different ways that Miami looks the part as being a team that deserves a spot in the 12-team postseason playoff.

In this article we focus on the most important position in the sport—quarterback—and the way Miami quarterback Carson Beck is playing his best football down this final stretch of the season.

Through 11 games in 2025, Beck has has thrown for 2,805 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 74.3 percent of his attempts. Those numbers are strong when considering Beck is coming off an offseason that featured UCL surgery on his throwing elbow, an offseason of not being able to throw until the middle of summer, and having to learn a new offense without on-field reps until fall camp.

After playing two months of games in this offense and also getting more time to strengthen and get comfortable with his arm post surgery, Beck is now playing the best football of his UM tenure during these previous three games.

Over the last three games, Beck has been surgical, completing 66-of-83 (79.6%) of his passes for 858 yards and eight touchdowns against zero interceptions.

Over the last three weeks, Beck has thrown for the sixth most yards of any quarterback in the country and his eight touchdowns rank tied for second most in the country over this stretch. There are 19 quarterbacks in the country who have thrown at least six touchdowns over the past three weeks. Beck is the only one of these 19 quarterbacks who hasn’t thrown an interception.

Championship level quarterbacks can strike the balance of being productive while protecting the football. Beck is executing this level of play the best of any quarterback in the country in recent weeks.

Pro Football Focus has graded Beck with a 90.2 passing grade for his efforts over the last three weeks, which ranks fourth best amongst the quarterbacks who have at least 70 drop-backs during that span.

Beck is averaging 10.3 yards per attempt over the past three weeks, which ranks third best amongst all the quarterbacks in the country over the last three weeks. He is getting the ball out in a lightning quick 2.42 second average time to throw, which ranks ninth best in the country over the past three weeks.

Over this three game stretch, Beck has proven to be ridiculously efficient when pushing the ball downfield as well, completing 9-of-12 deep shot attempts (balls that travel at least 20 yards downfield) for 254 yards and four touchdowns. That’s the highest deep shot completion percentage in the country over the past three weeks amongst quarterbacks with at least ten deep shots.

Beck is starting to settle into this Shannon Dawson ‘Air-Raid’ style passing attack and when he has time to operate, he is making the opposing defense play. According to PFF, when Beck is kept clean by the UM pass protection over the last three weeks—which happens on 83 percent of his drop-backs—he has completed 81 percent of his passes at 10.5 yards per attempt and tossed eight touchdowns.

A true College Football Playoff caliber team features a quarterback that can go out and win any game. Beck is a top ten quarterback in the country this season—and in this final month of the season he is playing like one of the best at his position nationally.

Miami passes the eye test at the most important position in sports, the quarterback position.

College Football Playoff Caliber Quarterbacks (Top 14 Teams)

– Ohio State’s Julian Sayin: 2,832 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and 79.4 percent completion rate.

– Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza: 2,641 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and 73 percent completion rate. Also 216 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

– Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed: 2,752 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 61.8 percent completion rate. Also 395 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

– Georgia’s Gunner Stockton: 2,465 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 71.4 percent completion rate. Also 361 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

– Texas Tech’s Behren Morton: 2,118 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 66.4 percent completion rate.

– Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss: 2,657 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 65.2 percent completion rate. Also 444 rushing yards with six touchdowns.

– Oregon’s Dante Moore: 2,447 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, with a 72.9 percent completion rate. Also 180 rushing yards.

– Oklahoma’s John Mateer: 2,260 passing yards, ten passing touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a 62.3 percent completion rate. Also 389 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

– Notre Dame’s CJ Carr: 2,536 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 66.9 percent completion rate. Also three rushing touchdowns.

– Alabama’s Ty Simpson: 2,934 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 66.9 percent completion rate. Also 95 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

– BYU’s Bear Bachmeier: 2,304 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and a 63 percent completion rate. Also 525 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.

– Utah’s Devon Dampier: 1,927 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 64 percent completion rate. Also 637 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

– Miami’s Carson Beck: 2,805 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, and 74.3 percent completion rate. One rushing touchdown.

– Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia: 2,924 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 71.8 percent completion rate. Also 661 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.