Preview: Pisa vs. Sassuolo – prediction, team news, lineups

A week after blowing a two-goal lead at San Siro, relegation-threatened Pisa welcome off-form Sassuolo to the Arena Garibaldi in Saturday’s gameweek 23 action in Serie A.

Going two goals up was short-lived against the league leaders, as they eventually fell to a heavy 6-2 defeat to Inter Milan, and the Towers return to Tuscany this weekend aiming to secure only their second victory on home soil after 12 games.

Match preview

When Stefano Moreo scored twice in the opening 23 minutes against Inter, Alberto Gilardino’s celebrations seemed to portray confidence that the strugglers could stun the league-leading side.

What followed was a roaring turnaround by Cristian Chivu’s team, who scored three before the break to lead 3-2, before netting three more in the game’s closing stages to add some gloss to the final score, inflicting Pisa’s 10th league defeat.

Following that disappointing collapse, the Towers, on 14 points, are four points from safety, with Lecce in 17th place on 18, while 16th-placed Torino have 23.

Considering the nine-point gap between them and Torino, Gilardino’s men can realistically only catch Lupi in the battle for survival, and they could close that gap this weekend with maximum points.

However, a dismal home record, which has seen the Torri accumulate seven points from a possible 33 in front of their fans, ranks just above Hellas Verona’s six and undeniably undermines Pisa’s chances.

Those prospects are doubly dampened given that the home team have found the back of the net only twice at the Garibaldi, where they have conceded 11.

Those statistics pale in comparison to their away numbers: 16 goals scored and 26 conceded, albeit having not secured a victory in 11 fixtures (seven draws).

© Imago / Gribaudi

Looking to exploit Pisa’s goal-shy home record are Sassuolo, fresh from snapping a seven-match spell without maximum points with last weekend’s 1-0 success against out-of-form Cremonese.

Alieu Fadera scored after three minutes for the Neroverdi, who held on for their first win since November, and they now seek consecutive victories for the first time since September-October, when the Black and Greens defeated Udinese (3-1) and Verona (1-0).

An eighth triumph could take Fabio Grosso’s 11th-placed side into ninth, above Udinese and Lazio, if the Udine-based club and the out-of-form Biancocelesti lose to Roma and Genoa, respectively.

That outcome, however, is uncertain given the Neroverdi’s struggles for results away from home, where the last five have ended without a victory.

Grosso’s team have failed to score in defeats to Como (2-0), Roma (1-0) and Napoli (1-0), while securing creditable draws with AC Milan (2-2) and Bologna (1-1).

Having hitherto shown competence on their travels to accrue 10 points from 12 on the road, the visiting fans will back their team to draw inspiration from those commendable results to secure a positive outcome on Saturday.

Pisa Serie A form:

Sassuolo Serie A form:

Team News

© Imago

Moreo’s two goals at Inter took him to five league goals for the season; however, those efforts have all come on the road, and the team’s leading scorer now seeks his first at the Garibaldi.

Having found the net on his home debut in mid-January’s 1-1 draw with Atalanta, Rafiu Durosinmi seeks to add to his tally with Sassuolo visiting Tuscany this weekend.

The Nigerian could replace Henrik Wendel Meister in the line-up — Meister was withdrawn before the break in last weekend’s loss to Inter — possibly joining Raul Albiol, Juan Cuadrado, Mateus Lusuardi, Adrian Semper, Daniel Denoon and Isak Vural on the treatment table.

Arturo Calabresi was booked in the 6-2 loss against Inter and consequently misses out this weekend through suspension.

Sassuolo do not have as many absences, and the Neroverdi even welcomed Domenico Berardi back into the team for the first time since November’s appearance at Como.

Berardi’s involvement — four goals and three assists — outdoes everyone on the Sassuolo side, including Andrea Pinamonti and Armand Lauriente, both of whom have six goal contributions each.

While Pinamonti will be assessed, the trio of Edoardo Pieragnolo, Fali Cande and Daniel Boloca are likely to miss out.

Pisa possible starting lineup:

Scuffet; Coppola, Canestrelli, Caracciolo; Toure, Marin, Aebischer, Angori; Moreo, Tramoni; Durosinmi

Sassuolo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig; Lipani, Matic, Kone; Fadera, Pinamonti, Lauriente

We say: Pisa 0-0 Sassuolo

With Pisa desperate to avoid an 11th defeat and Sassuolo struggling to find the net on their travels, a cautious battle is likely to unfold.

Consequently, the spoils could be shared in a goalless encounter in Tuscany.

