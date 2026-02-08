Preview: Real Sociedad vs Elche – prediction, team news, lineups

Real Sociedad will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to 10 matches when they tackle Elche in La Liga on Saturday.

The Basque outfit are currently eighth in the La Liga table, six points off sixth-placed Espanyol, while Elche are 13th, two points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Real Sociedad are one of the form teams in La Liga at this moment in time, and it does appear that the Basque outfit, after a poor start to the season, will make a big push for the European spots in the final months of the campaign.

In La Liga, La Real are unbeaten in six matches, while they have not lost in any of their last nine games in all competitions during a strong run, including a 3-2 success over Alaves on Wednesday night to book their spot in the Copa del Rey semi-finals.

Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in the Basque derby last weekend, and they are currently eighth in the division, six points behind sixth-placed Espanyol in the battle to secure European football for next season.

Real Sociedad have 17 points to show from their 11 home league matches this season, and they will be welcoming an Elche outfit that have the worst away record, failing to triumph in any of their 10 games and only collecting four points.

La Real have won 26 of their previous 48 matches against Elche, only suffering 12 defeats, but it was 1-1 in the reverse match earlier this season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Elche have not actually beaten Real Sociedad in La Liga since April 2015, while they have not managed to win away to the Basque side since January 2010, which is an indication of the size of their task in this match.

The Green-striped ones secured a return to La Liga by finishing second in the Segunda Division last season, and as a result, any spot over 18th would be considered a successful season, so by that measure, it has been a strong campaign to date.

Indeed, a record of five wins, nine draws and eight defeats from 22 matches has brought Eder Sarabia’s side 24 points, which has left them 13th in the table.

Elche are only two points clear of the relegation zone, though, and they will enter the game off the back of successive losses to Levante and Barcelona.

Sarabia’s side are without a victory in their last six games in all competitions, last triumphing in the league at home to Rayo Vallecano in their final match of 2025.

Real Sociedad La Liga form:

DDWWWD

Real Sociedad form (all competitions):

WWWWDW

Elche La Liga form:

WLDDLL

Elche form (all competitions):

LDLDLL

Team News

© Imago

Real Sociedad will be without the services of Inaki Ruperez, Takefusa Kubo and Unai Marrero through injury on Saturday, while Arsen Zakharyan and Ander Barrenetxea both face late fitness tests.

The home side will also be unable to call upon Brais Mendez, with the midfielder suspended this weekend due to the red card that he was handed in the team’s 1-1 draw with Athletic in the Basque derby.

There will be changes from the side that started in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, but there will be another spot through the middle for Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored nine times in 22 appearances this season.

As for Elche, Lucas Cepeda made his debut off the bench last time out following his arrival from Colo-Colo, and there could now be a spot in the side for the attack.

On-loan Barcelona defender Hector Fort remains absent as he recovers from a shoulder operation, while Rafa Mir and Josan are major doubts.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the away side’s XI on Saturday, with Andre Silva and Alvaro Rodriguez likely to feature as the front two.

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Aramburu, Martin, Zubeldia, Gomez; Gorrotxategi, Soler; Guedes, Sucic, Martin; Oyarzabal

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Chust, Affengruber, Bigas; Pedrosa, Febas, Aguado, Valera; Capeda; Silva, Rodriguez

We say: Real Sociedad 2-1 Elche

Elche are capable of making this a tricky match for Real Sociedad, but we are finding it difficult to predict anything other than a home win considering the form of La Real and the struggles of Sarabia’s team on their travels.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.