Political science student Stephen Gogolev skates for gold in Milano Cortina

Most undergraduates need grit and perseverance to get them through tough times. In recent years, figure skater Stephen Gogolev has shown impressive displays of both.

When University of Toronto student Gogolev takes to the ice at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games as Canada’s lone representative in men’s singles, it will represent a triumph over back problems that nearly derailed his skating career. But with a recent win at the national championships and a berth at the Olympics, the St. Michael’s College student is now vying for a medal at Milano Cortina.

“I’m quite relieved, because this whole season has been leading up to this point,” says Gogolev, a political science major. “And I’m happy that I made it, it’s fantastic.”

Born into an athletic family — his parents were gymnasts and his brother a competitive kayaker — Gogolev started skating at age six, although downhill skiing was his first love.

Stephen Gogolev will make his Olympic debut at Milano Cortina 2026. Photo: Skate Canada/Stephan Potopnyk.

“When I was much younger, I had to make a choice to focus on one thing rather than both,” he says. “And I picked figure skating, which is a bit ironic because I was actually having more success in skiing. But I remember I was always obsessed with jumping, which I wasn’t really able to do when I was skiing.”

A prodigy, he landed a notoriously difficult triple axel at age 10. By 13, he became the youngest skater and first Canadian to land a quadruple lutz in competition, as well as the first Canadian to land three different quadruple jumps.

But a growth spurt at 15 saw him rapidly grow a foot in height, which triggered recurring back injuries that almost dashed his dreams.

“The Olympic Games were the biggest reason why I kept going and had hope,” he says. “In the past few years, when I was dealing with injuries, I thought I was at the end. But I always had that Olympic goal in my mind.”

With an eye on life after skating, Gogolev is equally focused on his political science studies. “I believed political science would give me broader opportunities after graduation,” he says, leading perhaps to a career in law or business. Last year, a U of T course entitled Principles of Economics for Non-Specialists opened his eyes to further ambitions. “I really liked it, and it’s made me want to pursue economics as a second major.”

Gogolev admits that balancing his studies with the rigorous demands of skating, as well as other beloved pastimes such as mountain biking and tennis, can be overwhelming — “especially now, because I’ll be missing some tests and midterms while I’m away at the Games,” he says. “Overall though, I think I’ve been able to find a good balance.”

Following in the skate tracks of such household names as Kurt Browning, Brian Orser and Elvis Stojko, Gogolev is a star of the “quad revolution” — the athletic mastery of ever-more difficult quadruple jumps in competition.

But his artistry is also evident: whether in his free skate program set to Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto 2, or his short program where he dresses as a prohibition-era gangster. For this Gogolev credits his choreographer, Benoit Richaud.

“I think that’s been the biggest turning point so far in my skating career,” he says. “Ever since I started working with him, I’ve been able to bring out more of myself. I really enjoy his style of choreography, and the way he’s able to bring emotions out of every skater he works with.”

Gogolev says that while performing, he enters a zone of concentration that’s so pervasive it’s hard to remember routines after he’s completed them. Nonetheless, the support of crowds both at the skating arena and watching at home are part of what’s motivated him to keep competing.

“The crowd support definitely gives you more energy to perform, compared to when you’re just training by yourself,” he says. After several difficult years, the warm public response after his win at this year’s national championships, which were also the Olympic trials, was all the more fulfilling.

“It was quite an amazing feeling, and one of the most special moments I’ve had.”