Prince Fielder is on the Brewers’ Mount Rushmore for the past 25 years

March 22, 2026, 5:26 a.m. CT

Prince Fielder

One player in Milwaukee Brewers franchise history has hit more than 45 home runs in a season.

It was Prince Fielder. And he did it twice.

Fielder’s impact on the Brewers goes beyond the homers, but let’s be honest: What everyone really loved was a man under 6 feet tall and pushing three bills uncorking a swing unequaled in its violence and sending majestic bombs to the right-field bleachers.

Fielder, over seven seasons in Milwaukee, is third in franchise history with 230 homers. He bopped more than 30 in all but one full season – 2006, when he hit 28. At the age of 23, he led the National League with 50 homers. You may want to read that sentence again to soak up just how incredible that is.

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Three times over a five-year span, Fielder finished top-four in National League most valuable player voting, including two third-place finishes. The first came after his 50-homer campaign, then he did it again in his final year with the Brewers in 2011 as they won 96 games and reached the NL Championship Series.

His power is unparalleled in Brewers history, but Fielder may have also been the best overall hitter the franchise has ever seen. He wrapped up his time as a Brewer with a .929 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) and 144 OPS+, which weighs a hitter’s OPS against the league average and puts it on a scale where 100 is average.

Fielder had incredible plate discipline and walked 566 times while carrying a .390 on-base percentage. He led the NL in walks in 2010.

Fielder was an ironman, too. Beginning with his rookie year of 2006, Fielder played all but eight out of 972 games. You simply could not take him out of the lineup as a young player – so much so that perhaps his insistence on playing through everything played a role in him having to retire at age 32 due to severe cervical disc herniations in 2016.

Fielder left his share of indelible images as a Brewer, as well. His walk-off home run in the final week of the 2008 regular season helped propel the team back to the playoffs – although that wasn’t his most famous walk-off blast. That one came in September 2009 against the San Francisco Giants, which he capped with his iconic bowling ball celebration. Earlier that year, Fielder won the all-star Home Run Derby, and two years later he was named MVP of the All-Star Game in Arizona.