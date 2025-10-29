Q3 2025 Internet disruption summary

In the third quarter, we observed Internet disruptions with a wide variety of known causes, as well as several with no definitive or published cause . Once again, we unfortunately saw a number of government-directed shutdowns , including exam-related shutdowns in Sudan , Syria , and Iraq . Cable cuts , both submarine and terrestrial, caused Internet outages, including one caused by a stray bullet . A rogue contractor , among other events, caused power outages that impacted Internet connectivity. Damage from an earthquake and a fire caused service disruptions, as did a targeted cyberattack . And a myriad of technical issues , including issues with China’s Great Firewall , resulted in traffic losses across multiple countries.

As we have noted in the past, this post is intended as a summary overview of observed and confirmed disruptions, and is not an exhaustive or complete list of issues that have occurred during the quarter. A larger list of detected traffic anomalies is available in the Cloudflare Radar Outage Center . These anomalies are detected through significant deviations from expected traffic patterns observed across our network. Note that both bytes-based and request-based traffic graphs are used within the post to illustrate the impact of the observed disruptions — the choice of metric to include was generally made based on which better illustrated the impact of the disruption.

Government-directed shutdowns

Regular drops in traffic from Sudan were observed between 12:00-15:00 UTC (14:00-17:00 local time) each day from July 7-10. Partial outages were observed at Sudatel (AS15706) , and near-complete outages at SDN Mobitel (AS36998) and MTN Sudan (AS36972) . Similar drops were also seen in traffic to our 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver from these impacted ASNs .

We have observed Sudan implementing government-directed Internet shutdowns in the past ( 2021 , 2022 ), and given that the timing aligns with the last four days of postponed 2024 secondary school certificate examinations , in addition to fitting the pattern of short-duration disruptions repeating across multiple days, we believe that these drops in traffic were exam-related shutdowns as well.

In our second quarter post , we covered the cellular connectivity-focused exam-related Internet shutdowns that Syria chose to implement this year in an effort to limit their impact. During the second quarter, the shutdowns associated with the “Basic Education Certificate” took place on June 21, 24, and 29 between 05:15 – 06:00 UTC (08:15 – 09:00 local time). Exams and associated shutdowns for the “Secondary Education Certificate” were scheduled to take place between July 12 and August 3, and during that period, we observed six additional Internet disruptions in Syria on July 12, 17, 21, 28, 31, and August 3, as shown in the graph below.

At the end of the exam period, the Syrian Ministry of Education posted a Telegram message that was presumably intended to justify the shutdowns, and the focus on cellular connectivity. Translated, it said in part:

“As part of its efforts to ensure the integrity of the examination process, and in coordination with relevant authorities, the Ministry of Education was able to uncover organized exam cheating networks in three examination centers in Lattakia Governorate. These networks used advanced electronic technologies and devices in their attempt to manipulate the exam process.

The network was seized in cooperation with the Lattakia Education Directorate, following close monitoring and detection of suspicious attempts. It was found that members of the network used small earphones, wireless communication devices, and mobile phones equipped with advanced transmission and reception technologies, which contradict educational values and violate the integrity of the examination process and the principle of justice.”

A slightly more unusual government directed shutdown took place in Venezuela on August 18 when Venezuelan provider SuperCable (AS22313) ceased service. An X post from Venezuelan industry watcher VE sin Filtro published a notification from CONATEL, the National Commission of Telecommunications in Venezuela , that notified SuperCable that as of March 14, 2025, its authority to operate in the country had been revoked, and established a 60 day transition period so that users could find another provider. Another X post from VE sin Filtro shared an email that SuperCable subscribers received from the company announcing the end of the service and, and noted that half an hour after the email was sent, subscribers were left without Internet connectivity. Traffic began to fall at 15:00 UTC (11:00 local time), and was gone after 15:30 UTC (11:30 local time). Connectivity remained shut down through the end of the quarter.

Interestingly, we did not see a corresponding full loss of announced IP address space when traffic disappeared. However, such full losses did occur between August 19-21 , and again briefly on September 16 . The number of announced /24s (blocks of 256 IPv4 addresses) fell from 95 to 63 on September 25 , and remained at that level through the end of the quarter.

Similar to Syria, we covered the latest rounds of exam-related Internet shutdowns in Iraq in our second quarter blog post . In that post, we noted that the shutdowns in the main part of the country ran until July 3 for preparatory school exams , and through July 6 in the Kurdistan region. These can be seen in the graph below.

The Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq ordered Internet services to be suspended on August 23 between 03:30 and 04:45 UTC (6:30-7:45 local time), and again every Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday until September 8 to prevent cheating on the second round of grade 12 exams . Similar to last quarter, KNET (AS206206) , Newroz Telecom (AS21277) , IQ Online (AS48492) , and KorekTel (AS59625) were impacted by the ordered shutdowns.

In the main part of the country, starting on August 26, the latest round of Internet shutdowns for high school exams began, scheduled through September 13, taking place between 03:00-05:00 UTC (06:00-08:00 local time). Networks impacted by these shutdowns included Earthlink (AS199739) , Asiacell (AS51684) , Zainas (AS59588) , Halasat (AS58322) , and HulumTele (AS203214) .

In mid-September, the Taliban ordered the shutdown of fiber optic Internet connectivity in multiple provinces across Afghanistan , as part of a drive to “prevent immorality”. It was the first such ban issued since the Taliban took full control of the country in August 2021. As many as 15 provinces experienced shutdowns, and these regional shutdowns blocked Afghani students from attending online classes, impacted commerce and banking, and limited access to government agencies and institutions such as passport and registration offices, customs offices.

Less than two weeks later, just after 11:30 UTC (16:00 local time) on Monday, September 29, 2025, subscribers of wired Internet providers in Afghanistan experienced a brief service interruption , lasting until just before 12:00 UTC (16:30 local time). Mobile providers Afghan Wireless (AS38472) and Etisalat (AS131284) remained available during that period. However, just after 12:30 UTC (17:00 local time), the Internet was completely shut down , taking the country completely offline.

These shutdowns are reviewed in more detail in our September 30 blog post, Nationwide Internet shutdown in Afghanistan extends localized disruptions . Connectivity was restored around 11:45 UTC (16:15 local time) on October 1.

On July 7, a post on X from Claro alerted subscribers to a service disruption caused by damage to two fiber optic cables. According to a subsequent post , one was damaged by work being done by CORAAVEGA (La Vega Water And Sewerage Corporation) and the other by work being done by the Dominican Electric Transmission Company. As a result of the damage, traffic from Claro (AS6400) began to drop just before 16:00 UTC (12:00 local time), falling just over two-thirds compared to the prior week. Claro’s technicians were able to quickly locate the faults and repair them, with traffic recovering around 18:00 UTC (14:00 local time).

Between 12:45-15:45 UTC (13:45-16:45 local time) on July 19, users in Angola experienced an Internet disruption, with Unitel Angola (AS37119) experiencing as much as a 95% drop in traffic as compared to the previous week, and Connectis (AS327932) suffering a complete outage. According to an X post from Unitel Angola , it “was caused by a disruption at our partner Angola Cables, resulting from public road works that affected the national fiber optic interconnections.”

However, the timing of the disruption coincided with protests over the rise in diesel fuel prices, and local non-governmental organizations disputed Unitel Angola’s explanation, claiming that it was actually due to a government-directed Internet shutdown. Multiple Angolan network providers experienced a drop in announced IP address space during the period the Internet disruption occurred, and analysis of routing information for these networks finds that they share Angola Cables (AS37468) as an upstream provider, lending some credence to the explanation from Unitel Angola.

Digicel Haiti (AS27653) is no stranger to Internet disruptions caused by damage to both terrestrial and submarine cables, experiencing such problems during the first and second quarters of 2025, as well as first , second , and third quarters of 2024. The most recent such disruption occurred on August 26, when they experienced two different cuts on their fiber optic infrastructure, according to an X post from the company’s Director General. Traffic dropped by approximately 80% during the disruption, which lasted from 19:30-23:00 UTC (15:30-19:00 UTC).

Pakistan & United Arab Emirates

Telegeography’s Submarine Cable Map shows that the Red Sea has a high density of submarine cables that carry data between Europe, Africa, and Asia. Cuts to these cables can significantly impact connectivity , ranging from increased latency on international connections to complete outages. The impacts may only affect a single country, or they may disrupt multiple countries connected to a damaged cable. On September 6, Pakistan Telecom (AS17557) posted a message on X that stated “We would like to inform that submarine cable cuts have occurred in Saudi waters near Jeddah, impacting partial bandwidth capacity on SMW4 and IMEWE systems. As a result, internet users in Pakistan may experience some service degradation during peak hours.” (Initial reporting that the cable cuts occurred near Jeddah were apparently incorrect, as the damage occurred in Yemeni waters .)

Looking at the impact in Pakistan, we observed traffic drop by 25-30% in Sindh and Punjab between 12:00-20:00 UTC (17:00 – 01:00 local time).

In the United Arab Emirates , Etisalat alerted customers via a post on X that they “may experience slowness in data services due to an interruption in the international submarine cables.” Between 11:00-22:00 UTC (15:00-02:00 local time) on September 6, traffic from AS8966 (Etisalat) dropped as much as 28% .

Also in the UAE, service provider du (AS15802) told their customers via a post on X that “You may experience some slowness in our data services due to an International submarine cable cut.” This slowness is visible in Radar’s Internet quality metrics for the network between 11:00-22:00 UTC (15:00-02:00 local time) on September 6, with median bandwidth dropping by more than half, from 25 Mbps to as low as 9.8 Mbps, and median latency doubling from 30 ms to over 60 ms.

The graphs below provide another view of the impact of the cable cuts, based on Cloudflare network probes between New Delhi (del-c) to London (lhr-a) and Bombay (bom-c) to Frankfurt (fra-a). For the former pair of data centers, mean latency grew by approximately 20%, and for the latter pair, by approximately 30%, starting around 23:00 UTC on September 5. (The stable latency line at the bottom of both graphs represents probes going over the Cloudflare backbone, which was not impacted by the cable cuts.)









Fiber optic cables are frequently damaged by errant ship anchors (submarine) or construction equipment (terrestrial), but on September 26, a stray bullet damaged a cable in the Dallas, Texas area, disrupting Internet connectivity for Spectrum (AS11427) customers. Spectrum acknowledged the service interruption in a post on X, followed by another post four and a half hours later stating that the issue had been resolved. Although neither post cited the bullet as the cause of the disruption, news reports attributed the claim to a Spectrum spokesperson. Overall, the disruption was fairly nominal, lasting for just two hours between 18:00-20:00 UTC (13:00-15:00 local time), with traffic dropping less than 25% as compared to the prior week.

“Major cable breaks” disrupted Internet connectivity for customers of Telkom (AS37457) in South Africa on September 27. Although Telkom acknowledged the initial service disruption and its subsequent resolution in posts on X, it didn’t provide any information about the cause in these posts. However, it apparently later issued a statement , stating “Telkom confirms that mobile voice and data services, which were disrupted earlier on Saturday due to major cable breaks, have now been fully restored nationwide.” The disruption lasted six hours, from 08:00-14:00 UTC (10:00-16:00 local time), with traffic dropping as much as 50% as compared to the previous week.

Power outages cause Internet disruptions

A reported power outage at one of Airtel Tanzania’s data centers on July 1 resulted in a multi-hour disruption in connectivity for its mobile customers. The service interruption occurred between 11:30-18:00 UTC (14:30-21:00 local time), with traffic dropping on Airtel Tanzania (AS37133) by as much as 40% as compared to the previous week.

According to the Industry and Trade Ministry in the Czech Republic , a fallen power cable caused a widespread power outage on July 4. This power outage impacted Internet connectivity within the country, with traffic dropping by as much as 32%. Traffic fell just after the power outage began at 10:00 UTC (12:00 local time), and although it was “nearly fully resolved” by 16:00 UTC (18:00 local time), traffic did not return to expected levels until closer to 20:00 UTC (22:00 local time). This trailing traffic recovery aligns with a published report that noted “While ČEPS, the national transmission system operator, restored full grid functionality by mid-afternoon, tens of thousands remained without electricity into the evening.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

On St. Vincent and the Grenadines , the St Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) stated in a Facebook post that a “system failure” caused a power outage that affected customers on mainland St. Vincent. According to VINLEC , the system failed at approximately 11:30 local time on August 16 (03:30 UTC on August 17), and power was restored to all customers just after 04:00 local time on August 17 (08:00 UTC). During the four-hour power outage, which also disrupted Internet connectivity, traffic dropped by as much as 80% below expected levels.

In Curaçao , a series of Facebook posts from Aqualectra , the island’s water and power company, confirmed that there was a power outage, and provided updates on the progress towards restoration . The impact of the power outage to Internet connectivity was visible in traffic disruptions across several Internet service providers, including Flow (AS52233) and UTS (AS11081) . The observed disruptions lasted for most of the day, with traffic dropping around 06:45 UTC (02:45 local time) and recovering to expected levels around 23:45 UTC (19:45 local time). During the disruption, the country’s traffic dropped by over 80% as compared to the previous week, with Flow experiencing a near complete outage.

Wide-scale power outages occur all too frequently in Cuba , and when power is lost, Internet connectivity follows. We have covered many such events in this series of blog posts over the last several years, and the latest occurred on September 10. That morning, an X post from the Unión Eléctrica de Cuba reported the collapse of the national electric power system at 09:14 local time (13:14 UTC) following the unexpected shutdown of the Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE) . The island’s Internet traffic dropped by nearly 60% (as compared to expected levels) almost immediately, and remained lower than normal for over a day, returning to expected levels around 17:15 UTC on September 11 (13:15 local time) when the Ministerio de Energía y Minas de Cuba posted on X that the national electric system had been restored.

A contractor cutting through three high voltage cables caused a nationwide power outage in Gibraltar on September 16, according to a Facebook post from the Gibraltar government . This power outage resulted in a disruption to Internet traffic between 11:15-18:30 UTC (13:15-20:30 local time), falling as low as 80% below the previous week.

Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia

A magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia at 23:24 UTC on July 29 (11:24 local time on July 30), and was powerful enough to trigger tsunami warnings for Japan , Alaska , Hawaii , Guam , and other Russian regions. The graphs below show that there was an immediate impact to Internet traffic across several networks in the region, including Rostelecom (AS12389) and InterkamService (AS42742) , where traffic dropped by 75% or more. While traffic started to recover almost immediately across both providers, traffic on Rostelecom approached expected levels much more quickly than on InterkamService.

A cyberattack targeting Houthi-controlled YemenNet (AS30873) on August 11 briefly disrupted connectivity across the network in Yemen . A significant drop in traffic occurred at around 14:15 UTC (17:15 local time), recovering by 15:00 UTC (18:00 local time). This observed drop in traffic aligns with the reported timing and duration of the attack, which was focused on YemenNet’s ADSL infrastructure.

The attack also apparently impacted YemenNet’s routing, as announced IPv4 address space began to decline as the attack commenced. Although the attack ended within an hour after it started, announced address space remained depressed for approximately an additional hour, reaching as low as 510 /24s (blocks of 256 IPv4 addresses) being announced, down from a “steady state” of 870 /24s.

Fire causes infrastructure damage

A fire at the Ramses Central Exchange in Cairo, Egypt on July 7 disrupted telecommunications services for a number of providers with infrastructure in the facility. The fire broke out in a Telecom Egypt equipment room, and impacted connectivity across multiple providers, including Etisalat (AS36992) , Mobinil (AS37069) , Orange Egypt (AS24863) , and Vodafone Egypt (AS24835) . Internet traffic across these providers initially dropped at 14:30 UTC (17:30 local time). Recovery to expected levels varied across the providers, with Etisalat recovering by July 9, Vodafone and Mobinil by July 10, and Orange Egypt on July 11.

On July 10, Telecom Egypt announced that services affected by the fire had been restored, after operations were transferred to alternative exchanges.

Global satellite Internet service provider Starlink (AS14593) acknowledged a July 24 network outage through a post on X . The Vice President of Network Engineering at SpaceX explained, in a subsequent X post , that “The outage was due to failure of key internal software services that operate the core network.”

Traffic initially dropped around 19:15 UTC, and the disruption lasted approximately 2.5 hours. The impact of the Starlink outage was particularly noticeable in countries including Yemen and Sudan , where traffic dropped by approximately 50%, as well as in Zimbabwe, South Sudan, and Chad .

At around 16:30 UTC on August 19 (00:30 local time on August 20), we observed an anomalous 25% drop in China’s Internet traffic. Our analysis of related metrics found that this disruption caused a drop in the share of IPv4 traffic, as well as a spike in the share of HTTP traffic (meaning that HTTPS traffic share had fallen), as shown in the graphs below.

Further analysis also found the share of TCP connections terminated in the Post SYN stage doubled during the observed outage, from 39% to 78%, as shown below. The cause of these unusual observations was ultimately uncovered by a Great Firewall Report blog post , which stated, in part: “Between approximately 00:34 and 01:48 (Beijing Time, UTC+8) on August 20, 2025, the Great Firewall of China (GFW) exhibited anomalous behavior by unconditionally injecting forged TCP RST+ACK packets to disrupt all connections on TCP port 443. This incident caused massive disruption of the Internet connections between China and the rest of the world. … The responsible device does not match the fingerprints of any known GFW devices, suggesting that the incident was caused by either a new GFW device or a known device operating in a novel or misconfigured state.” This explanation is consistent with the anomalies visible in the Radar graphs.

Subscribers of Nayatel (AS23674) experienced an approximately 90 minute disruption to Internet connectivity on September 24, due to a reported outage at an upstream provider . Traffic dropped as much as 57% between around 09:15-10:45 UTC (14:15-15:45 local). Transworld (AS38193) is one of several upstream providers to Nayatel, and a more significant drop in traffic is visible for that network, lasting from around 09:15-12:15 UTC (14:15-17:15 local time). The Nayatel disruption was likely less significant than the one seen at Transworld because Transworld is upstream of only a portion of the prefixes originated by Nayatel — traffic from other Nayatel prefixes was carried by other providers that remained available.

Several weeks after experiencing a full Internet shutdown , Iran again experienced a sudden drop in Internet traffic around 21:00 UTC on July 5 (00:30 local time on July 6), with traffic falling 80% as compared to the prior week. While most of the “unknown” disruptions covered in this series of posts are observed but have no associated acknowledgement or explanation, this disruption had multiple competing explanations.

A published report noted “IRNA, Iran’s official news agency, cited the state-run Telecommunications Infrastructure Company, reporting a national-level disruption in international connectivity that affected most internet service providers Saturday night. Yet government officials have not publicly addressed the cause.” However, posts from civil society groups that follow Internet connectivity in Iran ( net4people , FilterWatch ) suggested that the disruption was again due to an intentional shutdown. And a post thread on X referenced, and disputed, a claim that the disruption was due to a DDoS attack. Unfortunately, no definitive root cause for this disruption could be found.

Customers of Claro Colombia experienced an Internet disruption that lasted just over 30 minutes on August 6, with traffic falling two-thirds or more as compared to the prior week between 16:45 – 17:20 UTC. The disruption affected multiple ASNs owned by Claro, including AS10620 , AS14080 , and AS26611 . (The Telmex Colombia and Comcel names shown in the graphs below are historical – Telmex and Comcel merged in 2012 and have operated under the Claro brand since then.) Claro did not acknowledge the disruption on social media, nor did it provide any explanation for it.

A near-complete outage at Pakistani backbone provider PTCL (AS17557) caused traffic from the network provider to drop 90% at 16:10 UTC (21:10 local time) on August 19. PTCL acknowledged the issue in a post on X , noting “We are currently facing data connectivity challenges on our PTCL and Ufone services.” Although they published a subsequent post several hours later after service was restored, they did not provide any additional information about the cause of the outage. However, one published report claimed “The disruption was primarily caused by a technical fault in PTCL’s fiber optic infrastructure.” while another report claimed “According to industry sources, the internet disruption in Pakistan may be connected to a technical fault in the fiber optic backbone or issues with main internet providers responsible for international online traffic.

Interestingly, traffic from PTCL to Cloudflare’s 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver spiked as the outage began, and the share of requests made over UDP grew from 94% to 99%. In addition, routing data shows that there was also a small drop in announced IPv4 address space coincident with the outage. However, these additional observations do not necessarily confirm a “technical fault in PTCL’s fiber optic infrastructure” as the ultimate cause of the disruption.

To their credit, South African provider RSAWEB (AS37053) quickly acknowledged an issue with their FTTx and Enterprise connectivity on September 10, but neither their initial post nor subsequent updates provided any information on the cause of the problem. Whatever the cause, it resulted in a near-complete loss of Internet traffic from RSAWEB between 15:00 and 16:30 UTC (17:00 – 18:30 local time).

Routing data also shows a loss of just two announced /24 address blocks concurrent with the outage, dropping from 470 to 468. Unless all of RSAWEB’s outbound traffic was flowing through this limited amount of IP address space, it seems unusual that the withdrawal of just 512 IPv4 addresses from the=e routing table would have such a significant impact on the network’s traffic.

After experiencing a brief disruption in July due to a software failure, Starlink (AS14593) suffered another short disruption between 04:00-05:00 UTC on September 15. Although Starlink generally acknowledges disruptions to their global network on their X account , and often providing a root cause, in this case they apparently published an acknowledgement on X, but deleted it after the issue was resolved. In addition to the drop in traffic, we observed a concurrent drop in announced IPv4 address space and spike in BGP announcements (likely withdrawals), suggesting that the disruption may have been caused by a network-related issue.

The recent launch of regional traffic insights on Radar brings yet another perspective to our ability to investigate observed Internet traffic anomalies. We can now drill down at regional and network levels, as well as exploring the impact across DNS traffic, connection bandwidth and latency, TCP connection tampering, and announced IP address space, helping us understand the impact of such events. And while these blog posts feature graphs from Radar and the Radar Data Explorer , the underlying data is available from our rich API . You can use the API to retrieve data to do your own local monitoring or analysis, or the Radar MCP server to incorporate Radar data into your AI tools.