How practical are these 8 famous weapons used throughout The Walking Dead universe?

Throughout The Walking Dead universe, we’ve seen groups survive using the resources around them. Sometimes they have little to no resources at their disposal. The most useful resource we’ve seen groups using to fight off walkers are weapons found around them and weapons that they have made themselves.

There have been several different unique weapons being used that have been extremely useful in eradicating walkers. However, there are times when I wonder how useful some of these weapons would be in an actual zombie apocalypse. Today, I will be ranking eight famous weapons seen throughout The Walking Dead universe and talking about how practical they would actually be in a zombie apocalypse.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan – The Walking Dead _ Season 7, Episode 8 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC.

8. Barbed wire bat aka Lucille

The barbed wire bat or otherwise known as Lucille is not a very great weapon to be using in the apocalypse. First of all, it seems to be a bit of a hassle to create. Bats are easy to find, but barbed wire is a bit more difficult to scavenge, and you have to make sure you don’t cut yourself while putting it together. Another con is that Lucille is a close range weapon that can take multiple hits to put down a walker. As we’ve also seen with Lucille, it is susceptible to breaking after a while of use. It can save bullets, but you’re at more of a risk of getting bit with this close range weapon.

Lennie James as Morgan Jones and John Carroll Lynch as Eastman – The Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 4 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC.

7. Morgan’s staff

Morgan Jones’ staff can be a difficult weapon to learn to use. Everyone who he teaches Eastman’s instructions to ends up taking some time to learn how to fight with the weapon. I’m also not really sure how strong the staff would actually be when using it to kill walkers in an apocalypse. It probably takes some hard force to be able to drive it through a walker’s skull. However, the good thing is that it gives you some distance from the walkers and the ability to slow down multiple walkers at once by hitting them with the staff. Overall, I don’t think Morgan’s staff would be ideal to use if a walker herd was coming after you.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Oscar (Vincent Ward) and Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) – The Walking Dead – Season 3, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Blake Tyers.

6. Crossbow

I believe the crossbow is one of the least practical weapons used throughout The Walking Dead universe. The fire rate is extremely low, by the time it takes you to reload walkers will already be having a feast with you as the main course. It could be useful from a distance, but you also have to keep into account the amount of arrows you have, and it’s more difficult to carry arrows on you than it is regular gun ammo.

You can ultimately reuse most arrows, which saves on ammo, but they will also break over time. A plus about using crossbows in the apocalypse is that they are silent weapons, and they are a great way to hunt for food. You can save ammo for guns by using a crossbow to hunt, then you have less of a chance of drawing walkers to you.

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, Danai Gurira as Michonne – The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 1 – Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC.

5. Axe

The axe is a weapon we’ve seen quite a few Walking Dead characters use. Rick Grimes used it to chop his way through the prison “tombs” in season 3 after he lost his wife, Lori. The axe is a very useful weapon in the apocalypse, especially since it’s an easy weapon to find, but it can be difficult to use while fighting walkers.

For instance, at times we’ve seen characters wrestle with the axe, trying to pull it out of the heads of walkers, which can result in their demise if there are more walkers nearby. There is also a high chance of breaking the axe when lodging it in a walker’s skull. Although, an axe has multiple uses and can come in handy when it comes to chopping firewood and gathering wood for building, but it may not be the best weapon to use during an apocalypse.

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier; Walker – The Walking Dead _ Season 6, Episode 16 – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC.

4. Knife

A knife is a great weapon to use in a pinch when you are low on resources. It gets the job done fast, but it does require you to get up close and personal with walkers. Using a knife can be dangerous with many walkers around. It can also leave you with a higher chance at getting bit. Carol Peletier’s knuckle knife is great since it provides you with a good grip, however it can also be more difficult to use. The knuckle grip may prove difficult to maneuver the knife, since you would have to take your fingers out and reposition the weapon.

A knife has proven useful in many different circumstances throughout The Walking Dead universe. We’ve seen the group use them to keep people from turning into walkers, to gut animals and walkers, as well as defend themselves from other survivors. A knife is definitely a weapon that would come in handy in a zombie apocalypse.

Axel (Lew Temple) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 2_”Sick” – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC.

3. Machete

In my opinion, a machete is pretty similar to an axe and a knife. A machete is better because it keeps you at more of a distance from a walker than a knife would. The machete also seems easier to use to kill walkers than an axe, and it has less of a chance of breaking. You can also use a machete for almost everything you use an axe for. It will take longer to chop down trees, but a machete is great to use for chopping away branches and brush that are in the way. We’ve seen plenty of characters in The Walking Dead use machetes to clear a path in the woods.

A machete also has a longer blade, is sharper, and lighter than an axe, so it is a better weapon to use against walkers as well as using it for other survival needs. A machete can be similar to an axe in the way that it gets stuck in walkers heads. In The Walking Dead, we see Rosita Espinosa teaching the Alexandrians how to use machete’s, so there is a bit of a learning curve to use the weapon.

Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) – (Background) Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson) – The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 7_”When the Dead Come Knocking” – Photo Credit: Blake Tyers/AMC.

2. Colt python

Rick Grime’s colt python is one weapon that has been used throughout The Walking Dead series and has passed down to Rick’s children to continue using. This weapon is good to use when you need it in a pinch to kill a couple walkers. However, it’s not very practical to use if a whole herd is coming after you, a machine gun would be of better use for that.

The problem with using a gun like a colt python in the apocalypse would be the amount of time it would take for you to reload the weapon. Don’t get me wrong, guns are a great weapon to use in the apocalypse, and I think everyone in a world like The Walking Dead should carry one on them. However, the noise will definitely draw in more walkers, so it would be best if you resorted to shooting as a last option unless you have a silencer.

A gun with a silencer in the apocalypse is super useful as we’ve seen multiple characters use them in The Walking Dead universe, but if you are using guns then you need to take extra resources into account. You are going to need supplies to clean your gun as well as the obvious…bullets, and I mean a lot of bullets. While watching the show, we’ve seen how easy it is to run out of bullets and during the Negan war everyone was desperate for bullets. Thankfully, Dr. Eugene Porter was a great bullet maker and could help them restock their supplies. Sadly, not everyone is going to have a bullet maker on hand in the apocalypse, so after a while guns might be hard to use to defend yourself.

Michonne (Danai Gurira) – The Walking Dead_Season 3, Episode 1_”Seed” – Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC.

1. Katana

Finally, we have the katana, primarily used by Michonne. I decided to place this weapon at the top of the list because it is a strong weapon that seems to work great against walkers. When Michonne uses the katana we see her cut clean through the walker’s heads, slicing them right in half. If you have the resources to clean and keep the katana sharp, it would be a great weapon to defend yourself against walkers. You can also use it to cut down brush. This weapon is not only silent, but keeps walkers at a good distance. The katana would take time to get used to, so you would need to remain strong by practicing with it.

Overall, if I had to pick the best combination of weapons to use during an apocalypse, it would be a gun, a knife, and a katana. These three weapons always seem to be of great use throughout The Walking Dead universe. Characters on the show are always carrying more than one weapon, which is ideal. It’s not practical to only choose one weapon to use. Multiple of these weapons combined can be a great use in an apocalyptic world like The Walking Dead.