Red flag warning affecting Eastern Washington Saturday – enhanced fire threat

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At 8:16 a.m. on Friday, the NWS Spokane WA issued a red flag warning valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The warning is for Colville Reservation, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Western Columbia Basin, Eastern Columbia Basin / Palouse / Spokane area and Lower Palouse / Snake River.

“A strong cold front will sweep across the Inland Northwest this Saturday. Very warm conditions, dry conditions and gusty winds will contribute to rapid fire spread for any new or ongoing fires. The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. A PDS red flag is in effect between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. Affected Area: Colville Reservation (Zone 702), Okanogan Valley (Zone 703), Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). Winds: Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Relative Humidities: 15 to 20%. Impacts: Ongoing fires or new fire ignitions will be favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, which would threaten life and property,” says the NWS.

This warning is in effect until Saturday at 11 p.m.

What is the significance of a red flag warning?

A red flag warning signifies that either extreme fire weather conditions are currently in effect or will be shortly, as stated by the NWS. Warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire to spread rapidly.

What steps should you follow during a red flag warning?

During a red flag warning, it is crucial to exercise extreme caution and be prepared to take immediate action in case a fire starts. The NWS offers these steps you can take to lower the risk of fires igniting and ensure your safety:

1. Secure burn barrels:

In areas where controlled burning is sanctioned, make certain that burn barrels sport a weighty metal cover, equipped with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.

2. Mindful handling of smoking materials:

Steer clear of haphazardly discarding lit cigarette butts and avoid flinging cigarettes or matches from moving vehicles. These innocuous-seeming actions can kindle dry vegetation, potentially spawning a wildfire.

3. Prudent fire extinguishing practices:

To thwart accidental fires, diligently extinguish all outdoor fires. Suffocate them with an ample deluge of water and stir to ensure complete cooling. Submerge charcoal in water until it’s entirely devoid of heat. Never leave live charcoal unattended.

4. Never leave fires unattended:

Refrain from leaving any fire unattended. Even minor parks or embers might be carried into leaves or grass, kindling a fire that can swiftly expand.

Understanding the gravity of a red flag warning and adhering to these precautions is pivotal in mitigating the risk of wildfires during these perilous conditions. Prioritize safety, stay well-informed, and act responsibly to safeguard lives and property.

Source: The National Weather Service

United Robots Washington

This story was originally published July 31, 2026 at 8:20 AM.