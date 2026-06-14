Where to Watch World Cup: Free Live Streams, Schedule, Venues, Odds

The FIFA World Cup is officially underway, almost four years since Argentina’s victory, and Lionel Messi and his crew will attempt to defend their title against a stacked field. We’ve scoured the viewing options and rounded up everything you need to know about where to watch the World Cup, including free and global streaming options.

If you don’t want to scroll any further, we’ve got you covered. You can live stream every game on FOX and FS1 via FOX One or a live TV service in the US, for free on SBS On Demand in Australia, and for free across BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the UK, among many other viewing options around the world (which we’ll break down below). You can access your streaming options from anywhere with the help of a VPN. Keep reading to learn more about the tournament, whether you’re hoping to watch from home or attend in person.

Where to watch the World Cup: quick links

Where to watch the World Cup for free

Several countries around the world will offer free access to World Cup coverage. In Australia, all matches will be available for free on SBS On Demand. In the UK, all matches will be split across BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Other regions offer select games for free, often focusing on their national team and major late-tournament matches, while the rest are available via a paid service. In Spain, select matches will be available for free on RTVE Play. In Italy, RaiPlay will offer free coverage of select matches. M6 offers some free matches in France. Tubi in the US also carried a couple of free matches, including Mexico vs. South Africa and USA vs. Paraguay.

Want to access some of these free World Cup viewing options from outside the above countries? We’ll show you how to get around those geo-restrictions next.

How to watch the World Cup from anywhere

Football fans who are away from the location where their streaming service works during any notable matches can still access their free viewing options with the help of a VPN. Short for virtual private networks, VPNs are handy tech tools that let people temporarily change the virtual location on their electronic devices. They’re popular among people looking to upgrade their cybersecurity and keep up with their usual websites and apps while traveling abroad.

NordVPN is our top recommendation and one of the best VPNs on the market. It’s fast, offers a massive selection of global servers, and comes with a helpful 30-day money-back guarantee if you find that it’s not helping you out.

NordVPN subscription NordVPN is top of the pile of the best VPN services. It offers excellent value, with a strong feature set and a low monthly price. A wide selection of international servers, high-end security, fast connections, and audited privacy protection have made the brand a household name in the world of VPNs for a reason.

How to use a VPN Sign up for a VPN if you don’t already have one.

Install it on the device you’re using to watch.

Turn it on and set it to the location of your streaming service.

Navigate to your streaming service and create an account if necessary.

Enjoy the matches.

Where to watch the World Cup in the US

All 104 World Cup games will air on either FOX or Fox Sports 1 (FS1) in the US. FOX offers a direct streaming counterpart, FOX One, for $20 a month with a three-day free trial. You can also sign up for the service as a Prime Video add-on. If you’re looking for a service with additional channels or a longer free trial, one of the best live TV streaming services we’ve tested might be of interest.

DirecTV carries FOX, FS1, and around 20 other sports networks in its MySports genre pack. MySports also unlocks access to ESPN Unlimited at no extra cost. Subscriptions cost $65 a month, but new customers can get $15 a month off their first two months after a five-day free trial.

Fubo offers FOX and FS1 coverage in its Sports + News plan, along with 25+ other key channels. The streaming package also unlocks ESPN Unlimited access. Sports + News costs $56 a month, but new users can get $10 off their first month after a five-day free trial. FOX and FS1 are also available in the Pro and Elite plan.

YouTube TV is another live TV service with ample FOX and FS1 coverage. Until June 30, a special deal can help new users get $75 off YouTube TV for five months (that’s $15 a month off each month over a five-month period). The sale brings the price of YouTube TV’s main plan down from $83 a month to just $68 a month. There’s also a sports plan with FOX and FS1, which costs $65 a month, but new users can get $10 a month off their first 12 months. The live TV service typically offers a free trial for new customers.

Sling TV also carries FOX and FS1 across several of its plans, with the cheapest being Sling Select. Sling Select starts at $20 a month for 10 channels (including FS1), but it jumps up to $25 a month when local channels (like FOX) are involved. However, Sling’s local channel coverage varies widely by region, so check what’s available in your area before signing up. Sling Blue also carries FS1 and FOX (when available). Plans start at $46 a month, but they go for $51 a month with local channels.

If you’re looking for Spanish-language coverage, Telemundo has the broadcast rights in the US, and all 104 matches are available to stream on Peacock with Spanish commentary. Peacock’s sports-friendly tiers start at $11 a month for Peacock Premium, but you’ll be able to watch the first couple of days of the tournament with a pared-down Select plan as well.

Where to watch the World Cup in the UK

Every match at the World Cup will be available for free in the UK. Coverage is split across the BBC and ITV, meaning fans can live stream all matches via a combination of BBC iPlayer and ITVX. These are free streaming options that only require account creation to watch.

Where to watch the World Cup in Australia

It’s good news in Australia. All 104 World Cup matches will be available in one place, through SBS, SBS Viceland, and SBS On Demand. That means that you can live stream all of the games via SBS On Demand, which just requires account creation if you haven’t already made a login.

Where to watch the World Cup in Spain

RTVE will carry several World Cup matches in Spain. This means that fans will be able to live stream coverage for free on RTVE Play. You’ll just need to create an account, and then you’re all set to start watching. Coverage will favor games with Spain’s national team, along with other marquee match-ups. Football fans in Spain hoping to watch every single World Cup match will need a paid subscription through DAZN.

Where to watch the World Cup in Germany

In Germany, select World Cup coverage will be available for free through ARD and ZDF. For full German coverage of the entire tournament, including all early group stage matches, fans will need a paid subscription to MagentaTV.

Where does the 2026 FIFA World Cup take place?

Typically, the FIFA World Cup is hosted by a single country, but the 2026 tournament will take place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. In Canada, Toronto and Vancouver serve as host cities. In Mexico, host cities include Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey. US host cities include Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Who is favored to win the FIFA World Cup?

Heading into the tournament, Spain is the favorite to win the FIFA World Cup. On DraftKings (at the time of writing), Spain leads at +450, followed by France (+475), England (+700), Portugal (+800), Brazil (+950), and Argentina (+950).

Previous FIFA World Cup winners

Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, won the 2022 World Cup. Previous winners include France (2018), Germany (2014), Spain (2010), Italy (2006), Brazil (2002), France (1998), Brazil (1994), West Germany (1990), Argentina (1986), Italy (1982), Argentina (1978), West Germany (1974), Brazil (1970), England (1966), Brazil (1962), Brazil (1958), West Germany (1954), Uruguay (1950), Italy (1938), Italy (1934), and Uruguay (1930).

When and where is the next men’s World Cup?

The next men’s World Cup tournament will take place in 2030. Most of the games will be hosted by Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with one match each taking place in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. These South American games are in honor of the 100th anniversary of the first FIFA World Cup, which was held in Uruguay in 1930.

How do you get World Cup tickets?

Getting your hands on World Cup tickets has proven to be no easy task. The tournament is incredibly popular, and the initial FIFA ticket release was a bit confusing. Our team has found that some of the best prices and seating variety come from the resale market right now. You can learn more in our World Cup tickets guide.

2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule

Group Stages: June 11-June 27

Round of 32: June 28-July 3

Round of 16: July 4-July 7

Quarterfinals: July 9-July 11

Semifinals: July 14-15

Third Place Playoff: July 18

Final: July 19

Note: VPN use is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content may constitute a breach of the terms of use for some services. Business Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.