Rams Expected to Receive Unfortunate News in Coming Weeks

As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off against the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs, they’ll have more problems to face after the playoffs.

Part of the Rams’ continued success is largely due to head coach Sean McVay and the rest of the coaching staff. McVay’s influence across the NFL coaching landscape is nothing new, but as another hiring cycle quickly approaches, the Rams once again find themselves at the center of league-wide interest. Around the league, a growing number of teams are looking to snag coaches from McVay’s staff.

Rams Coaching Tree Continues to Blossom

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has quietly rebuilt his reputation in Los Angeles after a turbulent stint with the New York Jets, while defensive coordinator Chris Shula continues to carry on the family legacy, running an elite defense with only one first-round pick selected by the Rams and mostly late-round draft picks and free agents.

Meanwhile, a younger name is steadily gaining traction behind the scenes: pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, whose rise has not gone unnoticed by league insiders.

ESPN’s Pete Schrager recently highlighted LaFleur as a name that “keeps coming up” in offensive head coaching discussions, even though teams are not yet permitted to formally request interviews. Schrager also noted growing buzz around Scheelhaase, who interviewed for offensive coordinator roles with Jacksonville and Tampa Bay last year and is widely viewed as one of the league’s brightest young assistants at just 35 years old.

That buzz is not accidental. The Rams’ offensive resurgence this season has been one of the most notable turnarounds in the NFL. After struggling through injuries and inconsistency in prior years, the Rams are ready to make another Super Bowl run.

Interview Requests and Rising Head-Coaching Buzz

In the middle of that growing interest around the league, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rams assistant coaches are expected to be heavily in demand during this hiring cycle, with head coach interviews anticipated for Shula, LaFleur, and Scheelhaase, according to league sources.

The Tennessee Titans, for one, have already submitted a head coaching interview with Shula. The unfortunate reality is that the Rams will likely have to find replacements for both coordinators and even Scheelhaase.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added some more insight on the coaches:

“A Rams source told me this recently about passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase: ‘He’ll be a head coach one day.’ Scheelhaase has acquitted himself well in two years with Sean McVay and could get some traction as a head-coaching candidate. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has helped Los Angeles’ offense jump nearly nine points per game, to 30.5 this year. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula is considered among the top head-coaching candidates on the market.”

While losing key staff members can challenge continuity, as long as the Rams have McVay, they’ll find a way to continue to win games and find more hidden gems in the coaching department.