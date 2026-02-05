Raptors Get Chris Paul in Shocking Trade With Clippers

The Toronto Raptors have finally made their first move of the season. After weeks of being involved in rumors around stars like Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Davis, the franchise is heading in a different direction.

ESPN‘s Shams Charania reports that the Raptors are trading away Ochai Agbaji in a three-team trade with the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets to bring in veteran point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

“The Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors have agreed on a multi-team trade sending Chris Paul to the Raptors and Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 Raptors second-rounder and cash to the Nets, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported.

Raptors trade for Chris Paul, for now

This trade brings Paul, the second-oldest active player in the NBA, to Toronto, although he does not seem to have a future with the Raptors.

“The Raptors will not require Chris Paul to report to the team and could still discuss trades involving him over the next day,” Charania followed up. “Toronto is now out of the tax. Brooklyn picks up an asset and cash to cover Agbaji’s salary. The Clippers clear a roster spot and save $7 million in tax.”

This is more of a financial decision for the Raptors, who are now able to dip below the luxury tax line. However, for Paul, this is a much bigger deal. Paul has been away from the Clippers since the beginning of the season, and this trade will give him the opportunity to find a new team. With Paul still ringless, this could give him a chance to find a home where he can compete for a title.

Raptors are trading away Agbaji

With Paul ultimately expected to get waived by Toronto, Agabji becomes the centerpiece of this trade. The 25-year-old should find a good home with the Brooklyn Nets, where he gets a fresh start as a promising young player who fits their timeline.

This season with the Raptors, Agbaji averaged just 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 15.5 minutes per game, while shooting 42.4 per cent from the field and 18.5 per cent from three-point range. After starting his career with the Utah Jazz, the young guard will land with his third team in four years.

This was an unexpected trade for the Raptors among all of the talk about them hunting for a big name, but it makes sense and keeps their core intact.

