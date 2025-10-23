Raptors vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22

The new-look Atlanta Hawks have their first test of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night, as they’ll take on an interesting Toronto Raptors team.
Atlanta made some big moves in the offseason, adding Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard, and it recently extended the contract of reigning Most Improved Player Dyson Daniels.
As a result, the Hawks have the fourth-highest win total projection in the Eastern Conference and could be a fringe title contender if things break their way.
Meanwhile, Toronto will finally debut a lineup featuring Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl this season after adding Ingram at the deadline in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Raptors are hoping to get back in the playoff mix after landing in the lottery in each of the last three seasons.
Atlanta is favored in this matchup, and this should be a good litmus test for the Hawks to see if they’re a class above some of the chasing pack in the East.
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference battle.
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
Last season, Johnson averaged 10.0 rebounds per game for Atlanta across 36 games, and he should still have a big role on the glass in the Hawks rotation.
Kristaps Porzingis isn’t exactly a dominant rebounder at the center spot, and Johnson should play a ton of minutes as Atlanta’s second-best player entering this season. Last season, the former first-round pick averaged 15.8 rebound chances per game.
This line is a little low, and one that bettors should take advantage of on Wednesday night.
The Hawks could make one of the biggest leaps in the Eastern Conference in the 2025-26 season, as they added multiple quality rotation players around Trae Young.
The Raptors have an interesting core, but I’m not sold on how their floor spacing will look just yet in their best lineups. Toronto was also terrible on the road last season, going 12-29 straight up – tied for the third-worst road record in the East.
A lot of the Hawks’ season is going to come down to how Young, Johnson, Porzingis and others mesh on the offensive end, but the pieces make a lot of sense for Atlanta on both ends.
Daniels and Alexander-Walker should help shore up the team’s perimeter defense, and Atlanta made the play-in last season even with Johnson missing over half of the campaign.
I like the Hawks to win and cover at home – where they were 21-19 last season – in this season opener.
Pick: Hawks -5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
