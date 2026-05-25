Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings Live Stream: How to Watch UFL

When the Louisville Kings and Dallas Renegades face-off on Sunday afternoon, will the Kings hold onto the fourth and final playoff spot with a win? Or will the Dallas Renegades pull off the road win and create a three-way tie with one week to go?

Week 9 of the 2026 UFL season wraps up with a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon. The first game features two teams on the playoff bubble, as the Louisville Kings (4-4) host the Dallas Renegades (3-5). While neither team can clinch a playoff spot this week, a Louisville win would go a long way in setting up the Kings to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot next week, while the Renegades need a win just to keep their playoff hopes alive heading into Week 10.

How to Watch Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings Today:

Game Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

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TV Channel: FOX, FOX 4K

Location: Lynn Family Stadium

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Louisville has put itself in this position by winning four of its last five games. That includes a 47-25 win over the Renegades in Week 5. In that win, which features a season-high points total for the Kings offense, the defense was the unit setting the stage with four interceptions of Dallas quarterback Austin Reed.

Last week Louisville had to win in more of a shootout. The Kings took down the DC Defenders 33-30 to sweep a home-and-home back-to-back.

Meanwhile, Dallas is still trying to find the rhythm it had very early in the season. The Renegades won their first three games, but have since lost five in a row. Last week they fell 31-24 to the first place Orlando Storm.

What Time Is The Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings Game On?

The Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings game will take place on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see which team will pick up a key playoff win.

What Channel Is The Dallas Renegades vs Louisville Kings Game On?

All of the action in this game can be found on FOX, FOX 4K. Make sure you subscribe to Fubo now to watch this matchup, as well as numerous other sports leagues.

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