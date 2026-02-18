Rashee Rice Lawsuit: NFL Star Faces $1 Million Claim Over Domestic Violence Allegations by Former Partner | NFL News

(Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images, Dacoda Jones/Instagram)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is once again under intense scrutiny as his longtime former partner, Dacoda Jones, has officially filed a high-profile civil lawsuit against him. The legal filing comes after months of public speculation and social media posts, escalating the situation from internet allegations to a formal courtroom battle. Jones, who is the mother of Rice’s two children, is seeking more than $1 million in damages, alleging a horrific history of domestic violence that spanned nearly two years.

Everything to Know About the Rashee Rice and Dacoda Jones Lawsuit

The details within the lawsuit are deeply concerning. Jones describes a “nightmare” period between December 2023 and July 2025, during which she claims Rice subjected her to a consistent pattern of physical brutality. According to the court documents, the alleged abuse included choking, hitting, headbutting, and strangling.One of the most serious aspects of the claim is that much of this violence allegedly occurred while Jones was pregnant. In addition to physical injuries like bruising, swelling, and bleeding, the lawsuit also describes aggressive behavior such as Rice punching walls, breaking furniture, and throwing objects at her during fits of rage.The NFL has confirmed that it is actively investigating these claims under its Personal Conduct Policy. This is a precarious situation for Rice because he is already on thin ice with the league. In 2024, Rice was involved in a high-speed multi-car crash in Dallas, which led to a six-game suspension at the start of the 2025 season and a sentence of five years’ probation.Under the NFL’s rules, Rice is now considered a repeat offender. If the league’s investigation finds the domestic violence allegations to be credible, he could face a significantly harsher penalty than his previous suspension. Some analysts suggest he could be looking at a full-season ban or even indefinite suspension, which would put his future in the league in serious jeopardy.Currently, Rashee Rice has not been criminally charged in relation to these specific claims, and he has remained largely silent when questioned by the media. While the Chiefs have acknowledged the situation, they are waiting for the legal process and the NFL’s internal review to conclude before taking further action. For now, the focus remains on the district court where Jones’s $1 million lawsuit will proceed.