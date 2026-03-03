Real Madrid vs. Getafe: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The pressure is on Real Madrid to deliver when they host Getafe on Monday night in order to keep up the pace in the La Liga title race.

Los Blancos suffered their first La Liga defeat of the Álvaro Arbeloa era against Osasuna last weekend and relinquished the top spot in the standings they briefly obtained. Now, Arbeloa’s men must return to winning ways or they could find themselves four points behind Barcelona in a blink of an eye.

Real Madrid triumphed against Benfica midweek to clinch their spot in the Champions League round of 16. Although it wasn’t the most dominant efforts, the victory will boost confidence ahead of Getafe’s visit.

José Bordalás’s side, meanwhile, have won only twice in La Liga since December and are just five points clear of the relegation zone. Getafe are big underdogs on paper, but Bordalás’s gritty defensive side will be eager to further dent Madrid’s league title hopes.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to Real Madrid’s Monday night bout against Getafe.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe Score Prediction

Los Blancos to Return to Winning Ways in Historically Favorable Matchup

Vinicius Junior is enjoying himself as of late. | Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid may have slipped up last weekend but it’s important to remember that, even with a revolving door of injuries, Los Blancos had managed to win eight league games on the bounce.

Arbeloa has managed to squeeze the most out of his squad thus far and Los Blancos have a glaring quality advantage in Monday’s clash.

Getafe will sit in their characteristic low block, which might prove difficult to crack but it also means that Los Blancos’ undermanned defensive unit won’t be tested frequently. An attacking onslaught from the hosts might not be in the cards, but they should have enough to emerge victorious.

Head-to-head record: While other sides have stumbled against Getafe in recent times, Real Madrid have won eight straight against Bordalás's men entering Monday's clash. Los Blancos have won 25 of the last 29 meetings and they haven't lost at home to Getafe since 2008.

Best defensive record in La Liga: Real Madrid have grown used to working around defensive injuries successfully and boast the best defensive record in the league this season, plus the most clean sheets. Madrid's stout rearguard faces a favorable matchup against a side that averages less than a goal per game this season.

Vinicius Junior's form: Kylian Mbappé's absence is a major headache for Arbeloa. However, a resurgent Vinicius Jr is looking back to his devastating best having found the back of the nest in five straight appearances. Los Blancos have never lost against Getafe with the Brazilian on the pitch, collecting nine wins and one draw.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–0 Getafe

Real Madrid are far from full-strength. | FotMob

Arbeloa must work around the delicate injury absences of regular starters Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham and Dean Huijsen. Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos and now Raúl Asencio are also expected to miss the contest

Despite the packed treatment room, other players have rediscovered their best form recently, namely Vinicius Jr, Federico Valverde and even the French duo of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga. All should get the nod on Monday night.

Antonio Rüdiger and and David Alaba will likely start in the heart of defense, and the burden will be on young Gonzalo García to make his best Mbappé impression leading the line.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Getafe (4-4-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Alaba, Carreras; Valverde, Güler, Tchouaméni, Camavinga; García, Vinicius Junior,

Getafe Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Getafe will try to destroy rather than create at the Bernabéu on Monday. | FotMob

Getafe will be without starting center back Djené after picking up a red card in last weekend’s defeat against Sevilla. The injured Davinchi, Abdelkabir Abqar and Abu Kamara also won’t make the short trip across Madrid.

Bordalás likely won’t alter his 5-3-2 formation and Diego Rico is expected to enter the lineup to replace the suspended Djené. The creative burden will fall on the duo of Luis Milla and Mauro Arambarri, who have been the most productive Getafe players this term despite operating in midfield.

Martín Satriano and Luis Vázquez will lead the line, but former Real Madrid man Borja Mayoral could return from knee injury and see some second-half minutes to bolster a relatively toothless forward line.

Getafe predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (5-3-2): Soria; Femenía, Duarte, Romero, Rico, Iglesias; Martín, Milla, Arambarri; Vázquez, Satriano.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Getafe Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Monday, March 2

: Monday, March 2 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Getafe on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, ESPN App, fuboTV United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN2, TSN+ Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+

