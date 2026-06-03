Rebecca Bennett Wins New Jersey House Primary to Take On Thomas Kean Jr.

Rebecca Bennett, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and aircraft commander, beat three opponents on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination to run in November against Representative Thomas Kean Jr., a New Jersey Republican who has been missing from Congress for nearly three months.

The race is expected to be among the country’s most contested midterm matchups. Democrats see Mr. Kean’s seat in New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District as a potential pickup as they seek to retake the House and check President Trump’s power in Washington.

Ms. Bennett was leading her closest primary opponent, Tina Shah, by roughly 27 percentage points when The Associated Press called the race in her favor an hour after polls closed.

She thanked her supporters gathered in Bridgewater, N.J., in a rousing address.

“If this group of badass American patriots can get a political outsider — a 2010 Honda Accord-driving, Navy-veteran mom — to win in one of the most competitive primaries in the country, we are going to flip this seat,” Ms. Bennett said.