Red Sox-Brewers lineups and preview for April 6

On Sunday, the Brewers never trailed. Gary Sanchez hit his team-leading third home run — a two-out, two-run shot in the first inning — to help them jump to a 3-0 lead, while Christian Yelich had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple in the first.

The Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball. Milwaukee, which won an MLB-best 97 games a season ago, has won its first three series and sits at 7-2 after securing an 8-5 victory Sunday over the Royals. The Brewers have yet to play a National League team.

The Red Sox dropped two out of three to the Padres to open their home campaign at Fenway Park over the weekend. Boston, very much in need of an opportunity to break its slump, may be hard-pressed to find an opportunity with the next opponent to come to town.

“It’s relentless,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said of his offense. “These guys know that two outs means you’re two-thirds done with the inning, and that’s it.”

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Brandon Woodruff will be on the mound for Milwaukee. The Red Sox are pitching Brayan Bello. Here’s your preview.

BREWERS (7-2): Turang 2B, Contreras C, Yelich DH, Mitchell CF, Bauers 1B, Rengifo 3B, Frelick RF, Hamilton SS, Perkins LF

Pitching: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

RED SOX (2-7): Anthony LF, Yoshida DH, Contreras 1B, Abreu RF, Story SS, Mayer 2B, Durbin 3B, Narváez C, Rafaela CF

Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Time: 6:45 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Brewers vs. Bello: Jake Bauers 2-9, William Contreras 0-2, Sal Frelick 2-2, Joey Ortiz 0-1, Blake Perkins 0-1, Luis Rengifo 0-6, Brice Turang 0-4, Christian Yelich 2-7

Red Sox vs. Woodruff: Willson Contreras 2-19, Jarren Duran 0-3, Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0-2, Trevor Story 2-6

Stat of the day: Bello allowed six runs (five earned) in his season debut last week against the Astros. He allowed that many runs in only one of his 29 appearances (28 starts) last season, a 10-4 loss to the Braves on May 18 in which he allowed seven runs, all earned.

Notes: The Brewers’ Sunday lineup did not include Massachusetts native Sal Frelick, who exited the second game of a Saturday doubleheader with tightness on his left side. “He could have played,” Murphy said. “Think he’ll be better [Monday].” Frelick grew up in Lexington and played college baseball at BC. … In his last appearance, Woodruff allowed two runs on four hits and striking out six in five innings on Tuesday in a 6-2 win against the Rays. “My one and only goal this year is being healthy and being available,” said Woodruff, who returned from a two-year rehab following shoulder surgery last July and finished 7-2 with a 3.20 ERA in 12 starts. … Woodruff has made just one career start against the Red Sox, striking out nine and allowing one run in 6⅓ innings on July 29, 2022. He got the win. … Wilyer Abreu — who has a .429 batting average and is tied with Christian Walker of the Astros to lead MLB with eight extra-base hits — and Masataka Yoshida each had three hits in Sunday’s loss to the Padres. … Bello is 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against Milwaukee.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram at @katiemac.sports.