Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, faces charge for Napa County hit-and-run

Paul Pelosi, the husband for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is facing a hit-and-run charge, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Friday around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville. A witness called 911 saying they saw a brown convertible headed northbound on Yount Street and hit a parked vehicle that was unoccupied, causing significant damage to its rear, officials said. The witness also said the driver who caused the crash briefly stopped then drove away. Deputies later found a California Highway Patrol vehicle parked behind a brown convertible car, which was partially blocking Yountville Cross Road, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the convertible was identified as the 86-year-0ld Paul Pelosi. Pelosi’s car had significant damage to the front right, which was consistent with the damage of the parked vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, according to the sheriff’s office. Pelosi told investigators he hit something, but said he did not know what he hit so he kept driving until his car became disabled. Deputies determined Pelosi was the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, but he was not arrested, which the sheriff’s office said is common for this type of misdemeanor. A California DMV re-evaluation referral form is being submitted due to Pelosi’s status as an elderly driver, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, Pelosi was tested to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. DUI is not suspected, officials said.KCRA 3 received the following statement from the Pelosi family regarding the crash: “Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.” See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel

Paul Pelosi, the husband for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is facing a hit-and-run charge, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the crash happened on Friday around 2:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville. A witness called 911 saying they saw a brown convertible headed northbound on Yount Street and hit a parked vehicle that was unoccupied, causing significant damage to its rear, officials said. The witness also said the driver who caused the crash briefly stopped then drove away. Deputies later found a California Highway Patrol vehicle parked behind a brown convertible car, which was partially blocking Yountville Cross Road, the sheriff’s office said. The driver of the convertible was identified as the 86-year-0ld Paul Pelosi. Pelosi’s car had significant damage to the front right, which was consistent with the damage of the parked vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, according to the sheriff’s office. Pelosi told investigators he hit something, but said he did not know what he hit so he kept driving until his car became disabled. Deputies determined Pelosi was the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, but he was not arrested, which the sheriff’s office said is common for this type of misdemeanor. A California DMV re-evaluation referral form is being submitted due to Pelosi’s status as an elderly driver, officials said. According to the sheriff’s office, Pelosi was tested to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. DUI is not suspected, officials said. KCRA 3 received the following statement from the Pelosi family regarding the crash: “Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.” See more coverage of top California stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter | Find us on YouTube here and subscribe to our channel