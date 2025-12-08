Risky adjustable-rate mortgages are making a comeback

12.9% of total mortgage applications in September — the highest share since 2008, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA). At that time, 5/1 ARM rates averaged 5.66%, almost a full percentage point below the average 30-year fixed rate, the MBA said.

How ARMs work h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> ARMs have a lower, fixed interest rate for the first few years of the loan, making repayment more affordable versus a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. After that period ends, the mortgage resets to a variable interest rate that changes annually or every six months (depending on the loan). That means monthly mortgage payments can go up or down, too.

average 5/1 ARM rate is 6.07% as of Dec. 3, Bankrate data shows.

h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> At a 0.16% rate difference (6.23% fixed vs 6.07% ARM):

$300,000 loan: Save $31/month ($1,865 over 5 years) $500,000 loan: Save $52/month ($3,108 over 5 years) $750,000 loan: Save $78/month ($4,661 over 5 years) $1 million loan: Save $104/month ($6,215 over 5 years) Jennifer Beeston, executive vice president of national sales with Rate, says she rarely recommends ARMs to most borrowers. “For conventional loans, I don’t think the benefit in rate is worth the risk,” Beeston said.

h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> “What people don’t realize is that with an ARM, you are committing to having to requalify for that loan should you decide to keep the house for an extended period of time,” she explained. In most cases, it doesn’t work in borrowers’ favor to keep an ARM after the introductory rate period ends, especially in today’s elevated rate environment.

h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> “If you’re doing something like house hacking — buying a house, living there for a couple years with 3.5% down, then turning it into a rental — you want to do a 30-year fixed at that owner-occupied rate,” Beeston said. “Second homes and investment properties are always going to have higher rates.”

Who should consider an ARM? h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> Today’s ARMs typically have initial fixed terms of five, seven or ten years, so they don’t pose the risk of early payment shock that pre-2008 ARMs did, MBA chief economist Mike Fratantoni noted in a news release.

h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> “Half a percent on $100,000 is not worth the risk. Half a percent on $2 million? OK, let’s start talking about it,” she said.

h2]:text-3xl pb-8″> “When you’re talking to someone, it should be, ‘here are your options,'” she said. “You need to ask a lot of questions and make sure you can understand the product.”