Rob Schneider’s Wife Patricia Files For Divorce After 15 Years of Marriage

The marriage of actor and comedian Rob Schneider and his wife, Patricia Schneider, has come to an end after 15 years together.

Court records confirm that Patricia Schneider quietly filed for divorce last month in Maricopa County, Arizona, seeking to dissolve her marriage to the former Saturday Night Live star. The filing describes the marriage as “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation,” according to documents obtained by People magazine.

The couple, who married in Los Angeles in January 2010, share two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9. Fox News Digital confirmed the filing and reported that Schneider’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

The news comes as a surprise to many fans, especially given the affectionate way Schneider spoke about his wife publicly in recent years. In a heartfelt birthday tribute shared on social media last year, Schneider praised Patricia as “the most incredible woman in the world.”

“You make life beautiful,” he wrote. “Thank you for our gorgeous girls and for all your love and laughter and for being the rock of our family. I will spend the rest of my life loving you with every thing that I am and with every thing I ever can be. You are the woman of my dreams and I love you with all of my heart.”

Patricia, a Mexican actress and producer, also previously shared loving tributes to her husband. In a now-deleted Instagram post marking their 10th wedding anniversary, she wrote, “10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre.”

Schneider echoed similar sentiments in an anniversary tribute posted in 2023, thanking his wife for her support and the life they built together. “You make our life beautiful! Thank YOU for EVERY DAY,” he wrote. “Thank you for our TWO gorgeous girls and thank YOU for believing in me, teaching me and for making me a better person.”

He added, “I look forward to spending the rest of my life laughing and loving you and raising our niñas!”

The pair had previously spoken fondly about their wedding, which included a Beverly Hills ceremony in 2011. At the time, Schneider called it “the happiest day of my life,” saying, “Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon.”

Schneider has been married before. He was previously married to actress Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005 and is also the father of singer Elle King from his earlier relationship with model London King.

While neither Schneider nor Patricia has spoken publicly about the reasons behind the split, the news serves as a sobering reminder of the fragility of marriage—even when love and commitment once appeared strong.

As details remain limited, fans and followers are left reflecting on the very human struggles that exist behind public lives—and the importance of extending mercy, not judgment, when marriages come to an end.