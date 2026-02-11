Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Moves 14.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) shares ended the last trading session 14% higher at $82.82. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock’s 37% loss over the past four weeks.

After four straight sessions of declines, the stock surged on Friday as cryptocurrencies bounced and broader markets swung back into “risk-on” mode. Because Robinhood’s business is tightly linked to retail trading and crypto activity, investors often bid up the shares when volatility returns, anticipating higher user engagement and increased transaction-driven revenue.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.32 billion, up 30.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Robinhood Markets, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on HOOD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Robinhood Markets is a member of the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry. One other stock in the same industry, BGC Group (BGC), finished the last trading session 1% higher at $8.96. BGC has returned 0.6% over the past month.

BGC Group’s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.4% over the past month to $0.29. Compared to the company’s year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +16%. BGC Group currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

