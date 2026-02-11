5 Things To Know About South Korean Figure Skater Cha Jun-Hwan

Jun-hwan didn’t just stumble onto the ice; he glided there via a film set. Before he was a sporting icon, he was a child actor, appearing in K-dramas like The Return of Iljimae and Night After Night . He even flexed his vocal cords on variety show King of Masked Singer . Interestingly, skating was originally just another skill he picked up to become a more versatile actor. It turns out he was just too good at the “skating” part to keep it as a hobby.

Long before they were respectively conquering the world’s ice rinks and stadium stages, Cha Jun-Hwan and ENHYPHEN’s Sunghoon trained together as competitive figure skaters during their childhood. This bond came spectacularly full circle at the 2022 SBS Gayo Daejeon. The duo reunited for a cover of BTS’s “Black Swan,” blending skating-inspired fluidity with K-pop precision. Sunghoon later took to Weverse to praise his old friend, calling Jun-hwan “the very best out of all the top Korean male figure skaters.” We love a supportive king.

Image: @jun_july_august via Instagram

It didn’t take long for the house of Dior to take a shine to him. With his sharp features and effortless poise, Jun-hwan has become a mainstay in the luxury circuit, navigating red carpets with the same grace he displays on the ice. A true “Dior Boy”, he was spotted at the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition looking dapper in a tailored grey blazer and a crisp beige shirt. He later proved his sartorial range at the Dior Tears pop-up, effortlessly pulling off a vibrant orange casual jacket.

4. Cha Jun-hwan is a devoted baseball superfan

Image: @jun_july_august via Instagram

When he isn’t busy landing quads, you’ll likely find Jun-hwan at the ball park. A devoted fan of the LG Twins, he frequently treats his Instagram followers to snaps of himself looking impossibly chic in the team’s signature jersey and cap. His dedication to the team runs deep; he’s been invited to throw the ceremonial pitch not once, but twice. It turns out that whether he’s on the ice or the mound, Jun-hwan is the ultimate team player (and undoubtedly the most stylish mascot).

5. Cha Jun-hwan is a history-maker on ice

Image: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images via Getty Images