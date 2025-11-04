Routes & Networks Latest: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C Nov. 3, 2025)

The latest airline route news, featuring network changes, schedule alterations, codeshares and interline agreements.

Nov. 3

Qatar Airways and Air Algerie have signed a codeshare agreement to expand connectivity between Algeria and key destinations across Asia and the Middle East through Doha’s Hamad International Airport. The partnership builds on the airlines’ existing interline cooperation and gives Qatar Airways passengers access to Algiers and six domestic destinations in Algeria—Annaba, Constantine, Oran, Tamanrasset, Timimoun and Tindouf—while Air Algerie customers gain connections to Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and Muscat. The carriers say the agreement “will soon be expanded to include additional destinations.”

Delta Air Lines will resume flights to Tel Aviv from both Atlanta and Boston in 2026. Service from Atlanta will begin April 15, operating three times per week, while daily flights from Boston will launch Oct. 24. The routes will be operated by Airbus A350-900 and A330neo aircraft. The announcement follows Delta’s restart of daily New York John F. Kennedy to Tel Aviv service in September and a planned second daily frequency from late November through mid-January. Meanwhile, Italy’s ITA Airways will also restore service between Rome Fiumicino and Tel Aviv from Jan. 1. Flights will be 2X-daily using A321neo aircraft.

Latvia’s airBaltic has launched direct flights between Gran Canaria and Ljubljana operating weekly on Fridays through early April 2026. The new route connects the carrier’s seasonal base in the Canary Islands with Slovenia’s capital, using Airbus A220-300 aircraft. The service is expected to attract more visitors from Central Europe to Gran Canaria during the winter, while giving island residents new access to destinations in Central and Northern Europe.

China Eastern Airlines is increasing the frequency of its Shanghai-New Delhi service from three to 5X-weekly flights starting Jan. 2, 2026, in response to rising demand from the Indian market. The route will be operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft. The expansion follows the planned resumption of flights to India on Nov. 9, 2025, and precedes further growth plans, including proposed routes to Mumbai and Kolkata.

IndiGo will launch nonstop flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh from Nov. 16, 2025, expanding its network between India and Saudi Arabia. The new service will operate five times per week using Airbus A320 aircraft. Riyadh becomes the second Saudi city to be directly connected to Bengaluru, after Jeddah.

Hong Kong Airlines will resume daily nonstop flights between Hong Kong and Hanoi from Dec. 19. “Vietnam’s tourism market has seen rapid growth in recent years, leading to a significant increase in demand for air travel,” says Li Dianchun, executive vice president of Hong Kong Airlines. Additionally, the carrier intends to restart Hong Kong-Xi’an service from Dec. 18, operating up to 5X-weekly.

Air New Zealand will offer seasonal nonstop flights between Christchurch and Rarotonga from May 26 to Oct. 24, 2026. The service will operate up to three times weekly, with 18,000 seats available across the season. “We’ve seen strong appetite for travel to Rarotonga from our Christchurch customers, so this is fantastic news for the South Island,” Air New Zealand CEO Nikhil Ravishankar says. He adds that the new route “strengthens Christchurch’s position as a key international gateway.”

FlyNamibia and Fastjet have announced a new partnership effective Nov. 1. The collaboration aligns flight schedules between FlyNamibia’s Windhoek-Victoria Falls route and Fastjet’s Victoria Falls-Harare service. “This partnership with Fastjet represents progress for regional air travel,” FlyNamibia CEO Nerine Uys says. “By connecting Windhoek and Harare through Victoria Falls, we are helping to move people, ideas and opportunity across our borders.”

Ryanair plans to expand its network from Malmo Airport for summer 2026, adding new routes to London Stansted and Warsaw Modlin and resuming service to Zagreb. Starting March 30, the ULCC will operate Malmo-Zagreb four times per week and Malmo-Warsaw twice a week, followed by Malmo-London Stansted 2X-weekly from April 1.