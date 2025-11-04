Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November 3, 2025

Toplines Russian forces continue to advance in the Pokrovsk direction and appear to be operating with increasing comfort within Pokrovsk itself. Geolocated footage published on November 3 indicates that elements of the Russian 5th Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st Combined Arms Army [CAA], formerly 1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps [DNR AC], Southern Military District [SMD]) recently advanced in southern Myrnohrad (east of Pokrovsk) and that Russian forces advanced in eastern Rodynske (north of Pokrovsk).[1] Additional geolocated footage published on November 2 shows Ukrainian forces striking two Russian servicemembers in northwestern Pokrovsk engaged in what ISW assesses was an infiltration mission that did not change the control of terrain or the forward edge of the battle area (FEBA).[2] A Ukrainian officer reported on November 3 that Russian forces continue efforts to infiltrate further into Pokrovsk and are attempting to establish observation posts and concentrate personnel within the town.[3] The Ukrainian officer stated that Russian forces are attempting to establish defenses in unspecified areas of Pokrovsk. A source reportedly affiliated with Ukrainian military intelligence reported on November 1 that Russian forces continue to infiltrate into Pokrovsk from the Zvirove-Shevchenko-Novopavlivka area (south to southwest of Pokrovsk) and are accumulating on the northeastern outskirts of Pokrovsk near Rivne and on the northern outskirts of Pokrovsk.[4] The source also stated that Russian forces are beginning to establish forward observation posts and drone operator positions as Russian forces accumulate a sufficient amount of manpower in Pokrovsk and “settle” into these positions. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) published footage on November 3 showing Russian forces reportedly interacting with and evacuating civilians from within Pokrovsk, and Russian milbloggers claimed on November 2 and 3 that Russian soldiers are checking the documents of civilians in the town.[5] Ukrainian forces continue defensive efforts and counterattacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Geolocated footage published on November 3 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced in eastern Rodynske, an area in which Russian sources previously claimed that Russian sources maintained a presence.[6] The Ukrainian 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces reported that Ukrainian forces “created opportunities” to resupply and reinforce troops in the Pokrovsk direction in the last few days.[7] The corps stated that Ukrainian forces prevented Russian forces from further advances in northern Pokrovsk and from cutting the H-32 Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad highway. Ukrainian forces have liberated a significant portion of the Russian penetration in the Dobropillya direction on the eastern flank of the Pokrovsk effort. Ukrainian forces have been steadily liberating and clearing the Russian penetration near Dobropillya in recent weeks. A Russian milblogger claimed on November 2 that Ukrainian forces liberated Nove Shakhove (east of Dobropillya) and published a map claiming that Russian forces hold positions no farther north than the area south of Kucheriv Yar (northeast of Dobropillya).[8] The Ukrainian General Staff reported on October 26 that Ukrainian forces liberated Kucheriv Yar sometime between October 16 and 26, and ISW assessed at the time that Ukrainian forces also liberated Zolotyi Kolodyaz (just northwest of Kucheriv Yar).[9] Ukrainian military observer Kostyantyn Mashovets reported on October 31 that Ukrainian forces liberated Dorozhnie (southeast of Dobropillya).[10] Russian and Ukrainian sources have also recently reported fighting and Ukrainian counterattacks at the base of the salient near Mayak and Zapovidne (both southeast of Dobropillya) without reporting fighting in the penetration northeast and east of Dobropillya, suggesting that these areas are no longer contested.[11] Ukrainian efforts to cut off the Russian salient east of Dobropillya are likely generating tactical effects on Russian efforts to encircle the Ukrainian pocket near Pokrovsk. Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on November 3 that Ukrainian forces are increasing pressure on the Dobropillya salient, forcing Russian forces to disperse their troops and complicating Russia’s main efforts near Pokrovsk.[12] Elements of the Russian 51st Combined Arms Army (CAA, formerly 1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps [DNR AC], Southern Military District [SMD]) have been attempting to widen and exploit the penetration since August 2025 while also attacking east, northeast, and north of Pokrovsk.[13] Mashovets assessed on October 20 that the 51st CAA was bogged down in the Dobropillya direction to the detriment of its offensive operations north of Pokrovsk and subsequently reported on October 27 that the 51st CAA sharply reduced its activity in the Dobropillya salient in order to focus on offensive operations on the northern and eastern flank of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad area.[14] The Russian military command also deployed naval infantry units to support 51st CAA attacks near the base of the Dobropillya salient after initially redeploying the naval infantry elements to support the 8th CAA (SMD) in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area — demonstrating how Ukrainian efforts to halt Russia’s exploitation of its Dobropillya penetration have tied up relatively elite Russian naval infantry elements.[15] Elements of the Russian 2nd CAA (Central Military District [CMD]) have been leading the Russian effort to seize Pokrovsk and encircle the Ukrainian pocket from the south and southwest.[16] The 2nd CAA has had more success than the elements of the 51st CAA operating on the eastern and northern flank of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad pocket have been having. Ukrainian efforts in the Dobropillya salient have likely slowed the 51st CAA’s efforts to seize Myrnohrad and encircle the pocket from the north and northeast. Ukraine’s counterattacks against the Dobropillya salient during ongoing Russian efforts to encircle the Pokrovsk pocket are a notable inflection compared to how Ukrainian forces reacted to previous Russian encirclement efforts. Ukrainian forces appear to be trying to counterattack on a different but supporting sector in order to pressure one flank of the Russian encirclement effort. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev reiterated the Kremlin’s objective of taking control of all of Ukraine. Medvedev claimed on his English- and Russian-language Telegram channels on November 3 that the more the West supports Ukraine, the larger the amount of Ukrainian territory that Russia will “eventually return to its native Russia.”[17] Medvedev called for “Russia’s” citizens and Russian power to “return…to ancestral Russian lands” in Ukraine. Medvedev’s statement mirrors claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been making consistently since before the full-scale invasion that Russians and Ukrainians are one nation and that “Ukraine is [Russia’s].”[18] Medvedev also forwarded narratives to try to persuade Europe to halt aid to Ukraine. ISW continues to assess that the Kremlin is committed to its original war aims in Ukraine and is unwilling to negotiate on terms less than Ukraine’s complete capitulation.[19] A Kremlin official recently highlighted Russia’s weapons deliveries to Venezuela. Russian State Duma Defense Committee Deputy Chairperson Alexei Zhuravlyov stated on November 1 that Russia is one of Venezuela’s “key” military-technical partners and that Russia supplies Venezuela with “virtually the entire range of weapons, from small arms to aircraft.”[20] Zhuravlyov stated that Russian Su-30 fighter jets make up the “backbone” of the Venezuelan Air Force and that Russia’s delivery of “several” S-300VM air defense systems has strengthened Venezuelan defenses. Zhuravlyov stated that Russia also recently delivered an unspecified number of Pantsir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems to Venezuela. Zhuravlyov stated that he sees no obstacles to Russian supplies of Oreshnik ballistic missiles or Kalibr cruise missiles to Venezuela. Ukraine’s European allies provided Ukraine with long-range missiles and air defense systems. Bloomberg reported on November 3, citing anonymous sources, that the UK recently delivered an unspecified number of Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine.[21] The sources stated that the UK delivery is meant to ensure that Ukraine has sufficient stocks of Storm Shadow missiles ahead of Winter 2025-2026, when Russia will likely increase strikes against Ukrainian civilian areas. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on November 2 that Germany helped Ukraine acquire an unspecified number of Patriot air defense systems, which Zelensky stated have arrived in Ukraine.[22] Zelensky noted that Ukraine still needs more Patriot air defense systems to protect all of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and cities from Russian strikes. Patriot air defense systems remain Ukraine’s only air defense systems capable of reliably downing Russian ballistic missiles. ISW continues to assess that a denser Ukrainian air defense umbrella, including more Patriot systems, would degrade Russia’s ability to conduct strikes.[23] Authorities reported more unidentified drone sightings near German airports. German police reported an unidentified drone flying near Bremen Airport on the evening of November 2, forcing the airport to suspend flights for one hour.[24] German authorities similarly suspended flights at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport due to an unidentified drone on the evening of October 31.[25] German authorities have not linked the drone sightings near the airports to Russian actors as of this writing. The repeated unidentified drone incursions near critical German infrastructure come against the backdrop of Russia’s continued efforts to destabilize Europe and undermine NATO’s cohesion.[26]

Russian Main Effort: Eastern Ukraine Russian Subordinate Main Effort #1 Russian objective: Push Ukrainian forces back from the international border with Belgorod Oblast and approach to within tube artillery range of Kharkiv City. Russian forces recently advanced in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Assessed Russian advances: Geolocated footage published on November 2 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in southern Vovchansk (northeast of Kharkiv City).[36] Unconfirmed claims: Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and Tykhe (all northeast of Kharkiv City).[37] Russian forces attacked northeast of Kharkiv City near Prylipka, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and Tykhe on November 2 and 3.[38] Ukrainian Joint Forces Task Force Spokesperson Colonel Viktor Trehubov reported on November 3 that Russian forces continue attempts to infiltrate into Vovchansk from the north and that winter weather conditions will make infiltration missions difficult.[39] Trehubov reported that Russian forces in northern Kharkiv Oblast are only using armored vehicles to transport infantry and are welding steel wires onto the vehicles to protect against Ukrainian drone strikes. Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Synehubov reported on November 2 that Russian forces conducted guided glide bomb strikes against Industriyalnyi Raion in Kharkiv City.[40] Order of Battle: Drone operators of the Russian Black Raven Drone Detachment (reportedly a volunteer drone unit) and of the 18th Motorized Rifle Division (11th Army Corps [AC], Leningrad Military District [LMD]) are reportedly operating in the Kharkiv direction.[41] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Velykyi Burluk direction on November 3 but did not make confirmed advances. Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced east of Hryhorivka and south of Bolohivka (both east of Velykyi Burluk).[42] Russian forces attacked northeast of Velykyi Burluk near Milove and Khatnie and east of Velykyi Burluk near Odradne on November 2 and 3.[43] Russian Subordinate Main Effort #2 Russian objective: Capture the remainder of Luhansk Oblast and push westward into eastern Kharkiv Oblast and encircle northern Donetsk Oblast Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk direction. Assessed Ukrainian advances: Geolocated footage published on November 2 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced along the P-79 Kupyansk-Chuhuiv highway in northern Kupyansk.[44] Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced north of Kamyanka (northeast of Kupyansk).[45] Russian forces conducted offensive operations northeast of Kupyansk near Kamyanka and toward Kolodyazne and Dvorichanske; east of Kupyansk near Petropavlivka; and southeast of Kupyansk near Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka and toward Novoosynovo and Kurylivka on November 2 and 3.[46] Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Nechvolodivka, Blahodativka (both west of Kupyansk), and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi (south of Kupyansk).[47] Ukrainian Joint Forces Task Force Spokesperson Colonel Viktor Trehubov reported that fighting continues in northern Kupyansk and that both Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area are suffering from logistics problems.[48] Trehubov noted that reduced fall foliage is making Russian forces more visible to Ukrainian drone operators and that Russian drones are waiting along roads to strike approaching vehicles. A Russian milblogger claimed that neither Russian nor Ukrainian forces maintain a presence within Radkivka (north of Kupyansk) and that Russian forces are not operating in Sobolivka and Myrove (both west of Kupyansk).[49] The milblogger claimed that Russian forces control about 70 percent of Kindrashivka (north of Radkivka) but that the rest of the settlement is a contested “gray zone.” A Russian milblogger reportedly affiliated with the Russian Northern Grouping of Forces claimed that elements of the Russian 26th Tank Regiment (47th Tank Division, 1st Guards Tank Army [GTA], Moscow Military District [MMD]) submitted false reports to the Russian military command that Russian forces had seized the area near Hlushkivka (southeast of Kupyansk).[50] A Russian source claimed that Russian forces conducted four guided FAB-500 glide bomb strikes against Velyka Shapkivka (northwest of Kupyansk).[51] Order of Battle: Elements of the Russian 68th Motorized Rifle Division (6th Combined Arms Army [CAA], Leningrad Military District [LMD]) are reportedly operating near Kupyansk.[52] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Borova direction on November 3 but did not advance. Russian forces attacked northeast of Borova near Borivska Andriivka and southeast of Borova near Hrekivka on November 2 and 3.[53] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Lyman direction on November 3 but did not make confirmed advances. Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced in eastern Lyman, southeast and southwest of Lyman, west of Karpivka, north of Serednie, southeast of Oleksandrivka, in central Novoselivka, in northern Drobysheve (all northwest of Lyman), west of Stavky (north of Lyman), and northwest of Zarichne (east of Lyman).[54] Russian forces attacked northwest of Lyman near Korovii Yar, Karpivka, Novoselivka, and Drobysheve; north of Lyman near Stavky; northeast of Lyman near Myrne and Kolodyazi; east of Lyman near Maslyakivka and Zarichne; and southeast of Lyman near Yampil on November 2 and 3.[55] A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Korovii Yar.[56] Order of Battle: Drone operators of the Russian Rubikon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies are reportedly operating in the Lyman direction.[57] Russian Subordinate Main Effort #3 Russian objective: Capture the entirety of Donetsk Oblast, the claimed territory of Russia’s proxies in Donbas, and advance into Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Russian forces recently advanced in the Siversk direction. Assessed Russian advances: Geolocated footage published on November 3 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced in eastern Vasyukivka (southwest of Siversk).[58] Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced west of Vyimka (southeast of Siversk) and within Zvanivka (south of Siversk).[59] Russian forces attacked toward Siversk itself, northwest of Siversk near Dronivka, northeast of Siversk near Serebryanka, southeast of Siversk near Vyimka, and south of Siversk near Fedorivka on November 2 and 3.[60] The deputy commander of a Ukrainian battalion operating in the Siversk direction stated on November 3 that Russian forces continue to attack in groups of one to three personnel, who accumulate before conducting larger assault operations.[61] The deputy commander reported that Russian forces are attempting to accumulate forces in the area and assessed that Russian forces will likely conduct larger mechanized assaults after the ground freezes in the winter. Russian forces recently advanced in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area. Assessed Russian advances: Geolocated footage published on November 2 indicates that Russian forces recently advanced southwest of Pleshchiivka (southeast of Kostyantynivka).[62] Unconfirmed claims: Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced west of Pleshchiivka and northeast of and within central Ivanopillya (southeast of Kostyantynivka).[63] A Russian milblogger claims that Russian forces have not entered Kostyantynivka from the direction of Predtechyne (east of Kostyantynivka).[64] Russian forces attacked near Kostyantynivka itself; northeast of Kostyantynivka near Chasiv Yar; southeast of Kostyantynivka near Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillya, and Pleshchiivka; east of Kostyantynivka near Stupochky; and south of Druzhkivka near Rusyn Yar and Poltavka on November 2 and 3.[65] Yevhen Tkachev, head of the Proliska humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast, reported on November 3 that Russian drones are increasingly striking Ukrainian humanitarian missions operating in Kostyantynivka.[66] Tkachev noted that debris is blocking streets and complicating the mission’s ability to evacuate civilians. Order of Battle: Drone operators of the Russian 33rd Motorized Rifle Regiment (20th Motorized Rifle Division, 8th Combined Arms Army [CAA], Southern Military District [SMD]) and of the Russian 163rd Tank Regiment (150th Motorized Rifle Division, 8th CAA) are reportedly striking Ukrainian forces near Sofiivka (southwest of Druzhkivka).[67] A Russian milblogger claimed that drone operators of the Russian Smuglyanka Detachment and Rubikon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies are directing Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) FAB-1500 guided bomb strikes against Ukrainian forces in Kostyantynivka and Druzhkivka.[68] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Dobropillya tactical area on November 3 but did not advance. See topline text for unconfirmed claims of Ukrainian advances in the Dobropillya tactical area. Russian forces attacked east of Dobropillya near Shakhove and Nove Shakhove and southeast of Dobropillya near Mayak and Zapovidne on November 2 and 3.[69] Order of Battle: Drone operators of the Russian 57th Spetsnaz Company (8th CAA, SMD) are reportedly striking Ukrainian positions near Kucheriv Yar (northeast of Dobropillya).[70] Russian and Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk direction. See topline text for assessed Russian and Ukrainian advances and other activity in the Pokrovsk direction. Unconfirmed claims: Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced in northwestern, northern, northeastern, and eastern Pokrovsk; east of Pokrovsk; within and west of Rodynske (north of Pokrovsk); in eastern and north of Myrnohrad (east of Pokrovsk); and within and near Hnativka, Rih (both immediately east of Pokrovsk), and Sukhyi Yar (southeast of Pokrovsk).[71] Russian forces attacked near and within Pokrovsk itself; northwest of Pokrovsk near Hryshyne; north of Pokrovsk near Sukhetske and Rodynske; northeast of Pokrovsk near Fedorivka, Razine, Mykolaivka, Novoekonomichne, Zatyshok, Boykivka, Razine, and Krasnyi Lyman; east of Pokrovsk near Myrnohrad; southeast of Pokrovsk near Sukhyi Yar and Lysivka; and southeast of Pokrovsk near Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske on November 2 and 3.[72] Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces counterattacked in Pokrovsk, near Rodynske, and toward Hryshyne.[73] Order of Battle: Elements of the Russian 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade (51st CAA, formerly 1st Donetsk People’s Republic Army Corps [DNR AC], SMD) are reportedly operating in Rodynske, and drone operators of the 56th Spetsnaz Battalion (51st CAA) are striking Ukrainian forces in Rodynske.[74] Elements of the 506th Motorized Rifle Regiment (27th Motorized Rifle Division, 2nd CAA, Central Military District [CMD]) and 30th Motorized Rifle Brigade (2nd CAA) are reportedly operating in Pokrovsk.[75] Drone operators of the Irlandtsy Strike Detachment of the Grom-Kaskad Drone Brigade and of the Kaira detachment of the 39th Motorized Rifle Brigade (68th AC, Eastern Military District [EMD]) are reportedly operating in the Pokrovsk direction.[76] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Novopavlivka direction on November 3 but did not make confirmed advances. Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced to the Solena River in southern Novopavlivka.[77] Russian forces attacked northeast of Novopavlivka near Novomykolaivka, southeast of Novopavlivka near Dachne and Horikhove, and south of Novopavlivka near Filiya on November 2 and 3.[78] Order of Battle: Elements of the Russian 90th Tank Division (41st CAA, CMD) are reportedly striking Ukrainian forces in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.[79] Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Velykomykhailivka direction on November 3 but did not make confirmed advances. Unconfirmed claims: A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces advanced between Oleksiivka and Novooleksandrivka (both southwest of Velykomykhailivka).[80] Russian forces attacked east of Velykomykhailivka near Sichneve and Novoselivka; southeast of Novomykhailivka near Sosnivka, Vorone, and Ternove; south of Velykomykhailivka near Stepove; and southwest of Velykomykhailivka near Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Yehorivka, and Tsehelne (formerly known as Kyrpychne) and toward Danylivka on November 2 and 3.[81] Ukrainian forces reportedly struck an oil depot in occupied Donetsk Oblast. Russian opposition outlet Astra reported on November 2 that Ukrainian forces conducted a drone strike against Shakhtarsk (northeast of Donetsk City).[82] Geolocated footage published on November 2 shows an explosion near an oil depot in Shakhtarsk.[83] The occupation Shakhtarsk Municipal Administration claimed on November 2 that Ukrainian drone strikes against the settlement did not result in damage or casualties.[84]