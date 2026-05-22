U.S. and Iran at odds over uranium enrichment, Strait of Hormuz tolls

An Iranian flag flutters in the wind as ships remain anchored on May 16, 2026 in the Strait of Hormuz near Larak Island, Iran.

The U.S. and Iran have signaled progress in talks to end the war, but the combatants remain at loggerheads over Tehran’s enriched uranium stockpile and tolls on the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday said there were “good signs” that an agreement to end the conflict is in sight, but warned any such deal would be “unfeasible” if Iran pursues measures to permanently control shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

“No one in the world is in favor of a tolling system. It can’t happen [and] it would be unacceptable,” Rubio told reporters in Miami.

“If we can’t get a good deal, the president’s been clear he has other options,” Rubio said, without elaborating.

It comes shortly after Iran said the latest proposal from the U.S. had brought the two warring sides closer to a peace deal. The Islamic Republic is currently in the process of reviewing the views of the American side, with an ongoing exchange of messages based on Iran’s original 14-point framework from several weeks ago.

The latest proposal submitted by the U.S. “has narrowed the gaps to some extent,” according to the semiofficial Iranian Students’ News Agency, or ISNA, which reportedly said that “further reductions require an end to the temptation for war from Washington.”