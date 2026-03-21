Ruse vs. Madison Keys Prediction, Odds to Win Miami Open presented by Itau

Data Skrive
March 20, 2026Updated March 21, 2026, 10:36 a.m. ET
No. 73-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse will take on No. 18 Madison Keys in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 64 on Saturday, March 21.
Keys is favored (-225) against Ruse (+175) in this Round of 64 match.
Tennis odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds updated Saturday at 10:36 AM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.
Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Madison Keys matchup info
- Tournament: Miami Open presented by Itau
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Court Surface: Hard
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Ruse vs. Keys Prediction
Based on the implied probility from the moneyline, Ruse has a 69.2% to win.
Ruse vs. Keys Betting Odds
- Ruse’s odds to win match: +175
- Keys’ odds to win match: -225
Ruse vs. Keys matchup performance & stats
- In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Ruse is 10-14 in matches.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Ruse has won 33.5% of her return games and 63.7% of her service games.
- Including hard courts only, Ruse has converted 41.3% of her break-point chances (85 of 206) over the past year.
- In the the BNP Paribas Open, Ruse’s last tournament, she was beaten 5-7, 2-6 by No. 85-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic on March 4 in the Round of 128.
- Keys has gone 13-10 in nine tournaments on hard courts over the past year.
- Keys has 172 wins in 257 service games on hard courts (66.9%), and 95 wins in 265 return games (35.8%).
- On hard courts Keys is 82nd in break point winning percentage (46.1%) after going 89-for-193.
- In her previous tournament (the BNP Paribas Open) on March 9, Keys went up against Sonay Kartal in the Round of 32 and was defeated 6-2, 2-6, 3-6.
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