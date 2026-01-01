Ryan Seacrest Channels Justin Timberlake in All-Denim Look

NEED TO KNOW Ryan Seacrest wore a denim-on-denim outfit to prepare for his New Year’s Eve broadcast hosting duties on Dec. 29

The host joked about a “midlife crisis” when comparing his look to a boy band outfit

He has helmed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest for over two decades

Ryan Seacrest is channeling his inner boy band member!

For the emcee, 50, famed for hosting the annual New Year’s Eve countdown set with musical performances galore, it only makes sense that his outfit channels those who take the stage, right?

Well, that’s exactly the vibe his getup was giving when he arrived to rehearsals in a completely denim-on-denim ensemble for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026. In fact, he said so himself.

Ryan Seacrest is seen rehearsing for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Times Square on Dec. 29, 2025.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



“Didn’t you say I was trying to look like somebody in a boy band? Is that what you said during the commercial break?” Seacrest asked Ginger Zee during his appearance on Good Morning America on the eve of New Year’s Eve.

“We all did!” GMA correspondent Will Reeve chimed in.

Zee clarified, “‘It’s giving Timberlake 2000,’ is what I said.”

“That’s what I was going for! Mid-life crisis!” Seacrest joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ryan Seacrest alongside an iconic throwback of Justin Timberlake in all denim.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage



Seacrest wore his light wash, blue denim jacket half buttoned with a dramatic, popped collar in tan, which paired well with his tan scarf that he tied neatly around his neck and tucked into his jacket.

He wore black, laced up boots to finish his look. The host’s hair was styled in his usual gelled-up ‘do, combed up in the front and partly off to the side.

Seacrest didn’t carry any accessories, except for a classic microphone for his emcee duties for New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the iconic special that he’s helmed for over two decades. (2024 marked his 20th anniversary as host.)

Seacrest’s comparison was a reference to Timberlake’s famed denim-on-denim look that he wore with then-girlfriend Britney Spears to the 2001 American Music Awards.

“You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” the “Rock Your Body” singer said in a March 2020 interview when reflecting on his outfit choices alongside the pop superstar.

Ryan Seacrest is seen rehearsing for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” in Times Square, New York City on Dec. 29, 2025.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images



For this year’s New Year’s Eve countdown broadcast, Seacrest will be joined by his returning co-host Rita Ora, who will help lead the night’s iconic countdown in N.Y.C.

Last year, Seacrest praised Oa’s hosting duties, telling PEOPLE, “I was blown away [last year.] I knew she was talented, but this is not something you can just do.”

This year’s show will once again span multiple time zones, with the celebrations kicking off in the Big Apple and continuing through Las Vegas, Chicago, Puerto Rico and beyond, per a press release.

Julianne Hough, who dated Seacrest for three years from 2010 until 2013 after first meeting when she went on his radio show, will host alongside retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski live from Las Vegas. They will make their co-hosting debut.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 airs Wednesday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST, and next day on Hulu.