Santa Claus (Tim Allen), Tiffany Haddish, Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, Dane Cook & Other Comic Legends will Perform at Laugh Factory Hollywood for Annual Free Christmas Feast & Comedy Show

“HO, HO, HO! HA, HA, HA!”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Celebrating its 45th anniversary, the world-famous Laugh Factory Hollywood will welcome Santa Claus and a slate of beloved comics for the club’s annual free Christmas Feast and Comedy Show on Christmas Day. There will be four seatings for those in need: at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Laugh Factory plans to serve more than 2,000 free dinners this Christmas.

Tim Allen as Santa Claus.

Tim Allen, who plays Santa in “The Santa Clause” films and “The Santa Clauses” TV series, will serve and entertain at the Laugh Factory Christmas. “Tim has been here every Christmas bringing joy to so many people. He is truly one of the most giving comics that I know,” said Laugh Factory founder Jamie Masada.

Tim will be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Craig Robinson, Paul Rodriguez, Dane Cook and many other notable comedians to serve food to attendees and perform standup comedy to create a spirit of hope for the holidays for Laugh Factory’s guests.

Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen and Craig Robinson (from left) will be serving and performing.

FREE TOYS FOR KIDS

“No child should go without a present on Christmas. That’s why every child who attends will receive a free toy,” said Jamie Masada. “Likewise, no person should be without a meal on Christmas Day–it’s no laughing matter. We appreciate all our comedians who will spend their Christmas helping people in need.”

MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT

Laugh Factory encourages everyone to spread the word about the Christmas Day event. “We can all show our holiday spirit by doing something to help people in need,” said Laugh Factory President David Fuhrer. “Please tell anyone who is alone this holiday season about this event, or even give them a ride to the Laugh Factory. If there’s someone in need in your neighborhood who needs a Christmas meal, please stop by, pick up some food and give it to them. Let’s do all we can to make spirits bright this holiday season.”

$3 TICKETS AVAILABLE THROUGH DECEMBER 31

Laugh Factory is also spreading laughter, joy and smiles this holiday season as it celebrates the conclusion of its year-long 45th Anniversary Celebration by offering club admission tickets for just $3, the same price as Laugh Factory Hollywood’s opening night in 1979.

“This is a holiday gift to everyone who has supported us over the last 45 years,” Masada said. “We know that the holiday season can be a sad and lonely time for many people. And with everything that is happening in our world today, we need laughter now more than ever.”