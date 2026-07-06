Search underway for teen who went missing near Horn Island | Gulf Coast

The search is underway for a Mississippi teen who disappeared after taking a trip to Horn Island with friends on the Fourth of July, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say 18-year-old Nolan Wells was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the popular barrier island off the Mississippi coastline near Ocean Springs wearing black shorts and sunglasses. The island drew large boating crowds throughout the holiday weekend and officials say Wells was last seen on the western tip of the island’s north side.
It’s unclear if Wells ever made it back to mainland.
“If you were on Horn Island on July 4, traveled by boat in the area, or believe you may have seen Nolan or even given him a ride from the island, please contact authorities immediately,” Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said in a statement posted to social media. “Even the smallest detail could make a difference.”
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Coast Guard and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are among the agencies searching for the teen.
The United Cajun Navy is also assisting with the search.
Cajun Navy Incident Commander Josh Gill said Wells is about six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. Wells had gone to the island on a boat with friends and was allegedly hanging out with a girl before he disappeared, Gill said. Gill did not immediately respond to a request for additional details, but encouraged boaters to look out for Wells Sunday.
“He has not been heard from in close to 24 hours,” Gill said in a video posted to Facebook early Sunday. “So guys, if you’re out there fishing, if you’re out there jet skiing, doing whatever you guys are doing, keep your eyes out for Nolan.”
Wells’ mother, Christine Wonsley, also asked for help with the search on social media Sunday. She said her son was at some point separated from his phone, which is back with his family in Mississippi.
Those with information are encouraged to call the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources at (844) WE-R-MDMR (937-6636) or (228) 523-4134, or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (228) 769-3063.