Search underway for teen who went missing near Horn Island | Gulf Coast

The search is underway for a Mississippi teen who disappeared after taking a trip to Horn Island with friends on the Fourth of July, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say 18-year-old Nolan Wells was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. on the popular barrier island off the Mississippi coastline near Ocean Springs wearing black shorts and sunglasses. The island drew large boating crowds throughout the holiday weekend and officials say Wells was last seen on the western tip of the island’s north side.

It’s unclear if Wells ever made it back to mainland.

“If you were on Horn Island on July 4, traveled by boat in the area, or believe you may have seen Nolan or even given him a ride from the island, please contact authorities immediately,” Gautier Mayor Casey Vaughan said in a statement posted to social media. “Even the smallest detail could make a difference.”