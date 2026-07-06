No-brainer quarterback trade package is too good for Seahawks to refuse

The Seattle Seahawks have too many quarterbacks on their current projected 53-man roster. The team would likely carry three, the same as last season, but only two are truly needed (and, hopefully, just one in reality). This means the third could be dealt for a little draft capital.

The most likely of the QBs to go is Jalen Milroe, but not because he isn’t good. Of the two backups in the Pacific Northwest, he probably carries the most value in a trade. Drew Lock has bounced around the league a bit and never lasted as a full-time starter anywhere. No team is going to offer much in return for him.

They might for Milroe, if the deal happens soon, though. Not a first-round or second-round choice, of course, but possibly a third- or fourth-round selection. One logical destination is the Green Bay Packers, who have a solid starter with Jordan Love, but the team proved last year that they can use a good, young quarterback who could get highly paid in the future.

Seattle Seahawks should entertain trading Jalen Milroe to the Green Bay Packers

That is what happened with Malik Willis, who played a handful of games for the Packers, was extremely good, and then signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency this offseason for three years and as much as $67.5 million. His success was due, in part, to the strong offensive leadership of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur,

Milroe being moved helps Seattle somewhat, but also helps the player. He was a third-round pick in 2025, but has no conceivable path to ever starting for Seattle. Sam Darnold, who is only 29 years old, could remain QB1 for many seasons to come, well past when Milroe’s rookie deal is done after the 2028 season.

This means the Seattle Seahawks have a relatively short time to get much back in a deal for Milroe. He needs to play, or at least have a chance to do so, and sitting as QB3 for Seattle does no one any good.

Lock is signed through 2026, and maybe he leaves in free agency next year, which would move Milroe up to QB2, but the safer choice might be trying to re-sign Lock, a fine option at backup quarterback, and trying to give Milroe away for some value.

For the Packers, Love is the long-term starter, but behind him are some risks. Tyrod Taylor is currently Love’s backup, but he hasn’t stuck with any team for the long term in quite a while. He is an older version of Lock. The two other quarterbacks on Green Bay’s roster are probably not going to stick around for long.

Should Green Bay offer a conditional fourth-round choice in 2027, that should be solid for the Seattle Seahawks to give them Jalen Milroe. If Milroe is forced into starting action and is good, the draft selection could turn into a third-rounder, which is the round when Milroe was picked.

Again, none of this is to say that Milroe is a bad quarterback. He just has no chance to prove himself with the Seahawks. He could grow under the tutelage of Matt LaFleur and be a fine fit with the Packers. It’s a win-win for all involved.