The top photos of the week by AP photojournalists

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide published by The Associated Press in the past week.
A boy sleeps outside earthquake-damaged homes in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Pedro Mattey)
Identification cards and photographs of missing people are left on the window of a dirt-covered car by relatives searching for information in Catia La Mar, Venezuela, Saturday, June 27, 2026, three days after twin earthquakes struck the country. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Rescue workers stand on the rubble of a building that collapsed during the earthquakes that struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Houses in the Caribe neighborhood are seen at the top. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
A boy washes his hair and face after playing in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, the annual paddy planting festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
A girl cools off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
The Washington Monument, reflected in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, is seen behind fencing, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Police tape surrounds a home where authorities say they removed 16 children and arrested four adults in Hamden, Ohio, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Elderly Liudmyla Tsapkova sits in her damaged apartment after the Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Danylo Antoniuk)
A woman looks at an apartment building burning after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Danylo Antoniuk)
Palestinians collect food from the wreckage of their tents following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
An Israeli soldier works on a tank near the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A military band conductor leads during a ceremony to mark the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Newly consecrated bishops, from left, Marc Hanappier, Michel Poinsinet de Sivry, Michael Goldade and Pascal Schreiber wearing their miters and holding their pastoral staffs, stand at the end of their consecration ceremony in a tent set up outside the Society of St. Pius X seminary in Econe, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, are seen behind a screen as they await the arrival of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for her ceremonial reception at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Parents of students at Lassa Day Secondary School protest following the abduction of their children after gunmen raided the school on Monday, in Askira-Uba area, northeastern Nigeria, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo)
Dog walker Nahuel Meneghini walks dogs dressed in jerseys of the Argentine national soccer team in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Danielle Grisolano brings her dogs Lincoln and Pepper with her to vote in the Democratic primaries at Denver Public Library, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Denver. (AP Photo/Rebecca Slezak)
A participant wearing shoes with heels measuring at least 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) walks during the annual high-heel race held as part of Madrid’s Pride Week in Madrid, Spain, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)
Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand against Maya Joint of Australia in their first round women’s singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)
England’s Harry Kane (9) and Congo’s Chancel Mbemba (22) react to a referee Adham Makhadmeh’s decision during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
A youngster jumps in a river as the National Weather forecaster issued an extreme heat code red warning for most parts of the country, outside 1 Decembrie, Romania, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/ Andreea Alexandru)
Images are projected onto the Washington Monument, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jen Golbeck)
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Fans of President Donald Trump wait for him to speak at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s policy conference at the Washington Hilton, Friday, June 26, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Fans celebrate during a watch party for a World Cup soccer match against Bosnia at the KC Live! entertainment district Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
___ See last week’s top photos
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