Seattle U vs. UC Davis Prediction: Spread, Total Points, Moneyline Picks – Wednesday, December 17, 2025

The UC Davis Aggies (5-4) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under is 143.5 for the matchup.

Seattle U vs. UC Davis Odds

Seattle U odds to win: -156

UC Davis odds to win: +130

Spread: Seattle U (-2.5)

Total: 143.5

Seattle U vs. UC Davis Promo Codes

Game Time and Information

Date: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Davis, California

Venue: University Credit Union Center

Who Will Win Seattle U vs. UC Davis?

Seattle U and UC Davis Betting Trends, Records Against the Spread

In games it has played as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, Seattle U is 2-5 against the spread.

When it has played as at least a 2.5-point underdog this season, UC Davis is 2-2 against the spread.

The two teams average a combined 15.1 more points per game, 158.6, than this game’s over/under of 143.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 2.9 fewer points per game (140.6) than this matchup’s total of 143.5 points.

The average total Seattle U has had in its games this season is 5.1 more points than this particular game’s point total.

The average point total for the Aggies this year is 7.2 points higher than this game’s over/under.

So far this season, the Redhawks have put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Aggies’ ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

Seattle U Stats & Insights

Seattle U averages 83.3 points per game (85th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (26th in college basketball). It has a +180 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 18 points per game.

Seattle U prevails in the rebound battle by an average of five boards. It is collecting 32.1 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 27.1 per contest.

The Redhawks connect on 7.9 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 7. They shoot 39.9% from deep while their opponents hit 32% from long range.

Seattle U ranks 51st in college basketball by averaging 106 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 29th in college basketball, allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions.

UC Davis Stats & Insights

UC Davis has a 0 scoring differential, putting up 75.3 points per game (235th in college basketball) and allowing 75.3 (233rd in college basketball).

UC Davis loses the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. It collects 28.7 rebounds per game, 339th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.4.

UC Davis knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 6.9. It shoots 33.3% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35%.

UC Davis averages 95.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (237th in college basketball), and concedes 95.1 points per 100 possessions (255th in college basketball).

The Aggies are scoring more points at home (82.5 per game) than on the road (69.6).

Seattle U Key Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Redhawks this season is Brayden Maldonado, who averages 16.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Austin Maurer leads Seattle U in rebounding, averaging 4.3 per game, while Maleek Arington leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

The Redhawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Maldonado, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Seattle U steals leader is Arington, who averages 2.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Will Heimbrodt, who compiles 2.4 rejections per contest.

UC Davis Key Players to Watch

Nils Cooper is at the top of the Aggies scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. Cooper also pulls down 4.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.6 assists per game.

The UC Davis leaders in rebounding and assists are Niko Rocak with 5.9 rebounds per game (also adding 10.3 points and 1.8 assists per game) and Brayden Fagbemi with 4.6 assists per game (also tacking on 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Connor Sevilla is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Aggies, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Cooper (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for UC Davis while Rocak (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Seattle U vs. UC Davis Prediction

Pick ATS: UC Davis (+2.5)

Pick OU: Over (143.5)

Prediction:

Seattle U 75, UC Davis 73

How to Bet on Seattle U vs. UC Davis

And for more CBB game previews, NCAA basketball picks or even how to bet on college basketball check out the latest NCAAB lines on Betsperts.