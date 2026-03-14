SEC Quarterfinal Preview: Arkansas vs Oklahoma

Who: #17/17 (#3 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (23-8, 13-5 SEC) vs (#11 seed) Oklahoma Sooners (19-14, 7-11 SEC)

What: The Razorbacks are 16-3 all-time in SEC Quarterfinal games.

When: Friday – Mar. 13 – approx. 8:30 pm (CT)

Where: Nashville, Tenn. • Bridgestone Arena (19,295)

How (to follow):

– TV/Stream: SEC Network / Watch ESPN (Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw and Alyssa Lange)

– Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)

– SEC Network on Sirius/XM: 106 or 190 || SXM App/Online Channel 960 – Live Stats

– Arkansas Game Notes

– Oklahoma Game Notes

– SEC Men’s Basketball Release/Stats

NASHVILLE – The third-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks will face the 11th-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the quarterfinals of the 2026 SEC Tournament on Friday (Mar. 13). The game will be televised on SEC Network and tipoff in Bridgestone Arena is set for approximately 8:30 pm (CT) – or 20 minutes after the completion of the 6 pm Alabama-Ole Miss game.

Arkansas is 16-3 all-time in SEC quarterfinal games, and this will be the first time Arkansas and Oklahoma have met in the SEC Tournament.

Arkansas and Oklahoma face off in Norman on Jan. 27 and the Razorbacks pulled out an 83-79 victory. However, the Hogs were down 13 in the first half and trailed by four at the break. In the second half, Arkansas shot 50% from the field while holding the Sooners to 36% shooting and just 3-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Meleek Thomas scored 14 points in the second half on 6-of-9 shooting while Darius Acuff Jr. led the team with 21 points and 10 assists overall.

After that game, Oklahoma fell to 1-7 in SEC games. Since then, the Sooners have posted an 8-4 record, including two wins in the SEC Tournament. Nijel Pack has led the way, averaging 17.3 points and shooting 49.4% from 3-point range.

The winner of Arkansas-Oklahoma will face the winner of Alabama-Ole Miss in the SEC semifinal on Saturday (Mar. 14). Tipoff is set for approximately 2:30 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPN.

NOTES:

The Arkansas and Oklahoma series includes 33 games dating back to two games on back-to-back days during the 1938-39 season. Those two games were played on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21, 1938. Arkansas won the first game, 39-31, and the second, 36-30.

Arkansas owns an 18-15 advantage in the series, including a 6-2 advantage in games played on neutral courts.

Arkansas is 12-12 all-time in Bridgestone Arena.

John Calipari is 25-9 (.735) in the SEC Tourney. He was SEC Champion in ’10, ‘11, ‘15, ‘16, ’17 and ’18 and was runner-up in ’12 and ’14. Calipari is 59-17 (.776) overall in conference tourneys as head coach with 15 titles.

For more­­ information on Arkansas Men’s Basketball, follow @RazorbackMBB on X, Instagram and Facebook.