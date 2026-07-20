Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr says Knicks parade fuels his World Series dreams

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If you can dream it, you can achieve it — that’s the mindset New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has heading into the second half of the 2026 MLB season.

In 2024, Chisholm and the Yankees were close to snapping the “Big Four” sports league championship drought in New York. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the team the Yankees will begin their second half against on Friday night in the Bronx, ended that Fall Classic in five games in their favor.

But Chisholm got to witness what a title parade looks like in New York this past month, as the New York Knicks broke a 53-year drought and sent the five boroughs and the surrounding tri-state area into a complete frenzy of joy, tears and countless other emotions.

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It’s the obvious goal for every MLB team to win the World Series in October, especially for the 27-time champions in pinstripes. But Chisholm told Fox News Digital that his conversations with Knicks players during their NBA title celebration only heightened his need to hoist a trophy himself.

“Me and a couple of my teammates talked about it, and a couple of [Knicks] talked about it as well. I talked to Jalen about it, and just seeing how it felt. Hearing it out of his voice and him getting the goosebumps all over again talking about it. It’s just a feeling you want to experience,” Chisholm said, while highlighting his collaboration with Corona as part of their limited-edition Beach Connect Series jerseys.

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“I talk to my boys about it, and we’re all in.”

Chisholm, an impending free agent, wouldn’t even discuss the future past the World Series because he wants to remain in the present as the Yankees try to cement their spot in the postseason.

It was a rough few weeks for New York heading toward the All-Star break, but they ripped off four straight wins to get momentum back before the reset.

They’ve also been playing without their three-time MVP slugger Aaron Judge, who remains out due to a rib injury. Despite his recovery taking longer than expected – Judge hasn’t been cleared to do baseball activities – the Yankees’ captain remains in good spirits, helping his team wherever he can.

“He’s still a big voice in the clubhouse for us. He comes to a lot of road games where he doesn’t have to,” Chisholm explained. “He could stay home and rest and do his rehab, but he still makes a point to come and be with the boys and try to help lead us. Even though he can’t help us on the field, he tries to help us when he can off the field. We’re still rallying around him.

“He’s still the most positive guy in the clubhouse every day, so we can’t wait to get him back and turn everything up.”

Judge is crucial to the Yankees’ World Series hopes, as they look to hoist their first trophy since the 2009 season. For the Yankees and its fan base, that feels like a century long, but Chisholm knows he and his teammates will continue to fight to break that drought.

He wants to be on the parade float just as the Knicks were.

“You have dreams about it sometimes,” Chisholm admitted. “You sit there, you got to sleep, and you wake up like, ‘Dang, that’s what I want.’ I’ve had that dream of us partying on the parade after we won the World Series, and New York going as crazy it did for the Knicks for us. That’s all we’re looking for.”

“LA PLAYA” MENTALITY COMES TO LIFE

The All-Star break means peak summer, which Corona used to help fans savor the moment with six Corona Beach Connect Series jerseys all co-designed by six MLB All-Stars including Chisholm.

Along with Chisholm, Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr., Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, Chicago Cubs’ Pete Crow-Armstrong, Houston Astros’ Jeremy Peña and Philadelphia Phillies Cristopher Sánchez each added their flair to a jersey inspired by their beach memories.

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For Chisholm, the first-ever Bahamian All-Star in MLB history showcased his fashion chops with vibrant colors, textures and sounds of his island that he calls home. There’s turquoise water, pink sand, musicians on the front to pay homage to his love for music off the field, and a conch shell patch that is a meaningful nod to his roots.

“I just feel like it was an inspiration of how I grew up, where I’m from, the person that I am. I feel like me and Corona have a lot in common, especially with the beach mindset,” Chisholm said. “I feel like the beach mindset is my normal mindset, you know what I mean? It’s all about chill, the music, the seafood. It’s playing in the sand with your family. Just enjoying the day, chilling and relaxing. So, that’s what I feel like we came up with it with the concept.”

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