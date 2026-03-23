See photo of the Garden Quilt Show at Reiman Gardens in Ames

March 21, 2026, 4:14 p.m. CT

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

A visitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Rose Reicherts of New Hampton and Sharon Weber of Ames look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

(From left) Barbara and Lesly North from Ames and Sandi Putsch of Harlan look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

A visitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

A visitor enjoys around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Jennifer Wille and Dennis Fields from Story City look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

Marilyn Dillivan and Shirley Taylor enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

A vsitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa. Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune