See photo of the Garden Quilt Show at Reiman Gardens in Ames

By / March 23, 2026

March 21, 2026, 4:14 p.m. CT

Visitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune

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