See photo of the Garden Quilt Show at Reiman Gardens in Ames

March 21, 2026, 4:14 p.m. CTVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneA visitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneRose Reicherts of New Hampton and Sharon Weber of Ames look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames Tribune(From left) Barbara and Lesly North from Ames and Sandi Putsch of Harlan look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneA visitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneA visitor enjoys around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneJennifer Wille and Dennis Fields from Story City look around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneVisitors enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Garden in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneMarilyn Dillivan and Shirley Taylor enjoy looking around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneA vsitor looks around the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames TribuneJeni Christensen (left) from Iowa Quilters Guild shows how to make a quilt at the Garden Quilt Show on March 21, 2026, at Reiman Gardens in Ames, Iowa.Nirmalendu Majumdar\/Ames Tribune