Why are World Cup players cutting holes in their socks?

Something is missing from this World Cup.

Not goals, drama or storylines — there have been plenty of those. Instead, we should focus on the players’ socks, which are, to put it bluntly, a holey mess.

The craze of players cutting holes in the backs of their socks is not new (it has been going on for at least eight years) but shows no sign of being a passing fad, as anyone who watched Australia’s defeat to the United States on Friday can testify. In that game, many of the Australians seemed to have taken the scissors to their kit.

But why do they do it and what, if anything, are the benefits? The Athletic explains all.

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Australia’s Mathew Leckie sports his holey socks against the United States (Luis Veniegra/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Why do players cut holes in their socks?

Primarily, it’s a comfort thing.

The modern football sock is made from polyester, which is good at keeping its shape and doesn’t retain as much water, but it can be tight and restrictive.

Some players believe that cutting holes in those socks can reduce pressure on their calves, increasing blood flow to the area and reducing the risk of cramp and injury. This will consequently give them more freedom and comfort, allowing them to perform better.

That’s the (unofficial) ‘scientific’ reason, but there’s also the benefit of players expressing their individuality, and the psychological benefits that can follow.

Former West Ham United striker Frank Nouble told The Athletic in 2023: “You look good, you feel good, you play good. It’s always about being as comfy as possible on the pitch.”

There are examples of other sportspeople doing similar things — fast bowlers in cricket sometimes cut holes in their boots to allow their toes to poke through, avoiding them rubbing against the end of the boot when their foot lands on the turf — but it seems more widespread in football than any other sport.

What have medical professionals said about cutting holes in socks?

Dr Raj Brar, from 3CB Performance, told Tifo Football in 2023 that there’s no medical evidence to support cutting holes in your socks as a preventative measure.

“One way of medically reducing pressure on the calves is the opposite of cutting holes in them, through using higher-pressure compression socks in between games as a recovery measure,” he said.

“That will increase circulation and reduce swelling to varying degrees based on the level of pressure (tightness) of the sock. Besides, footballers get more than enough activity through their calves to not worry about circulation and swelling pooling up.”

Bukayo Saka has regularly cut holes in his socks (Alex Pantling/FIFA via Getty Images)

Former CEO of Hummel, Allan Vad Nielsen, said: “Some brands knit their socks very tightly to improve the visibility and clarity of their logos, which can result in a snug fit that some players find uncomfortable. But more advanced materials like polypropylene provide better consistency and durability.

“New technologies have enabled better cushioning zones in the ankles and compression zones that provide better blood transportation, reducing the risk of injuries and enhancing performance. Additionally, mesh inserts are now used in football socks to improve heat control and ventilation, keeping the feet dry and cool.”

Are there holey sock sceptics?

Very much so. Former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville doubted the need for players to cut their socks on his Stick to Football podcast in 2024.

“They have about 400 pairs of boots, they have everything made to measure,” he said. “I’m not having that Nike or a sponsor of a kit don’t make them a slightly bigger pair of socks.”

Further down the football pyramid, there are different concerns.

At Northwood, who are now in the Combined Counties League Premier Division North (step five of the non-League pyramid), socks proved to be a contentious and expensive topic.

Northwood’s club secretary, Alan Evans, told The Athletic in 2023 that he made players pay for their own socks as a result.