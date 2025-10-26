Serena Williams Looks Statuesque in an Asymmetrical Red Gown With the Highest Leg Slit

The Gist
Serena Williams might have hung up her tennis racket, but she’s still serving up aces on the red carpet. Case in point: Friday night, when the tennis icon looked every inch like sports royalty as she fittingly accepted a Princess of Asturias Award for her career achievements. Amid the ongoing, multi-day festivities in Spain, Williams swapped out a white strapless macramé dress covered in hundreds of cutouts for a red-hot asymmetrical gown fit for a (court) princess.
Williams, who closed out her nearly three-decade-long career with a final U.S. Open appearance and retirement announcement in 2022, was in celebration mode as she took a look back at her accomplishments. Widely considered the tennis GOAT, the star dressed the part as she stole the show in a crimson one-shoulder gown that hugged her hourglass figure through her bodice and thighs on October 24. The mom-of-two—who was crowned this year’s Princess of Asturias award recipient in the sporting category—posed alongside other winners in the ankle-length dress that flashed some skin with a bold, thigh-high slit.
The sleeveless asymmetrical design featured a ruched accent snaking along her neckline and bodice, ending with a 3D swirl on her right hip. Williams embraced a monochromatic palette, capping off her red dress with a pair of pointy-toed red patent leather heels that she wore the night before. Styling her platinum blonde hair in middle-parted bombshell curls, Williams experimented with bright red lipstick, a matte light brown smoky eyeshadow, and defined brows. A gold bracelet and watch adorned her wrists, while a small gold brooch added some shine to the bodice of her dress.
Just hours earlier, Williams made a sculptural style statement in a white open-knit dress set from Elie Saab. While meeting the Spanish royal family at the Oviedo ceremony, the 23-time Grand Slam winner turned heads in a white strapless ankle-length dress covered in countless tiny cutouts. The bodycon look featured a nude overlay underneath, adding some subtle coverage to the revealing look. She paired the LWD with a matching coat, which was constructed out of the same eyelet material and also hit her ankles. Styling the statement peacoat over her shoulders, Williams added some bright red heels for a pop of color and went for a nude makeup look with a soft blowout.
