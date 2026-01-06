Serie A: Lecce vs. Roma – Probable line-ups and where to watch on TV

Gian Piero Gasperini is in a state of defensive emergency as Roma prepare to take on Lecce away from home in Serie A on Tuesday evening.

A full, 10-match Serie A gameweek is in store over the next three evenings, beginning with Pisa vs. Como on Tuesday afternoon and ending with Milan vs. Genoa on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Lecce are coming in off the back of an impressive 1-1 draw away against Juventus last time out in Serie A, and Eusebio Di Francesco is not expected to make too many alterations to his starting line-up as a result.

TURIN, ITALY – JANUARY 03: Lameck Banda of US Lecce celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and US Lecce at on January 03, 2026 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Francesco Camarda is expected to start at centre-forward, but it remains to be seen which combination of Santiago Pierotti, Konan N’Dri, Lameck Banda or Riccardo Sottil starts on the wings.

Advertisement

Roma are aiming to bounce back away against Lecce following a 1-0 loss to Atalanta over the weekend.

Gasperini has his work cut out for him, though, as all of his first-choice back three are unavailable this evening: Evan Ndicka is away at the Africa Cup of Nations and both Gianluca Mancini and Mario Hermoso will have to sit this one out through suspension.

That means that there will likely be a makeshift back three of Daniele Ghilardi, Jan Ziolkowski and Devyne Rensch on Tuesday night.

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 21: Daniele Ghilardi of AS Roma in action prior the Serie A match between SS Lazio and AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico on September 21, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Silvia Lore/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Artem Dovbyk is not quite ready to start for Roma after injury, which means there could be another opportunity for Evan Ferguson at centre-forward. Paulo Dybala could potentially be given a rest as well.

Kick-off is due at 17.00 GMT.

Lecce vs. Roma: Probable line-ups

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone; Perez, Gaspar, T.Gabriel, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Maleh; Pierotti, Camarda, Banda.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Ghilardi, Ziolkowski, Rensch; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Wesley; Soule, El Shaarawy; Ferguson.

Where to watch Lecce vs. Roma

Tonight’s game will be available to watch live in the UK on DAZN. Supporters in the USA are able to tune in via Paramount+.

Join us for all the pre-match build-up, in-game coverage and post-match reactions on the Football Italia Liveblog.