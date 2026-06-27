Wildfire Incinerates a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Utah’s Mountains

Trent Owen, a home builder and volunteer firefighter in the mountains of southern Utah, was bracing for a brutal fire season. After a nearly snowless winter and a scorching spring, his six-person fire crew met every week to drill and discuss the wildfire threat looming over the tinder-dry Tushar Mountains.

Then, on Monday afternoon, Mr. Owen, 42, knocked off work to take his 8-year-old daughter to a soccer game, and saw what he had been dreading: A cloud of wildfire smoke was billowing up the canyon — “coming straight toward us,” he said.

The blaze in southern Utah, known as the Cottonwood fire, had exploded to nearly 72,000 acres by Friday, tearing through a ski lodge, condos and rustic cabins around the small ski community of Eagle Point. Gov. Spencer Cox called it the “most destructive fire in the state’s history” in terms of property loss. No injuries or deaths have been reported.