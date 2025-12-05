Shawn Levy Reveals Some Big Changes Made to ‘Star Wars: Starfighter’

James Gunn discusses his priorities when it comes to bringing Batman to the DCU. Steven Spielberg’s mystery UFO movie may get a first look soon. Plus, what’s coming on It: Welcome to Derry. To me, my spoilers!

Zombois

Deadline reports Daria Berenato, Tuc Watkins, Thomas Dekker, Brenna D’Amico, Adam Huss, and Aaron Goldenberg will star in Zombois, a “sexy, scary, and laugh-out-loud funny” horror-comedy from director Garrett Abdo. The story concerns “a group of college seniors on break in the North Georgia Mountains who discover a guarded secret and a contagion that turns their getaway into a brutal battle for survival.”

Star Wars: Starfighter

During his recent appearance on On Film…With Kevin McCarthy (via World Of Reel), Shawn Levy revealed he was “forced” to rewrite and reshoot a new ending for Star Wars: Starfighter.

We had a whole different idea for something in the third act, and then things didn’t align, and I was forced to come up with a new idea. And I’m literally right now shooting that section of the movie. And every day, I’m grateful that the way I was supposed to do it didn’t work out, because the new idea that it forced me to explore is so much better than the original idea would have been. You could argue that’s true of Marvel, that’s true of other franchises, but nothing is as religious an allegiance as Star Wars. And so, the need, the pressure, self-inflicted mostly, to get it right – that’s intense.

The DCU

In response to a fan on Threads, James Gunn described his planned look for Batman in the DCU.

The most requested thing would be the blue and grey. Then the yellow around the bat. And THEN the white eyes. But all of those things I find less important than the character himself, the writing, and the person who plays him.

Steven Spielberg UFO Project

According to insider @DanielRPK, a trailer for Steven Spielberg’s currently untitled UFO movie will come attached to prints of Avatar: Fire and Ash this December 19. [World of Reel]

Ready Or Not 2

People Magazine has no less than six new images from Ready Or Not 2, including our first looks at Samara Weaving, Sarah Michelle Gellar, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Bloody-Disgusting has another “retro” trailer for the Silent Night, Deadly Night remake ahead of its release this December 12.

Poultrygeist 2: Dawn of the Chicken Dead

Troma has also released a teaser for its Poultrygeist sequel, Dawn of the Chicken Dead.

It: Welcome to Derry

Finally, HBO has released a trailer for the next episode of It: Welcome to Derry.