Six days after 100 Thieves was eliminated from Worlds 2025 and ceased operations, highly sought Korean midlaner Lim “Quid” Hyeon-seung has decided where he will compete during the 2026 LCS Season. Sources close to Sheep Esports can confirm that the Spring 2024 LCS MVP will continue playing in North America, signing for Team Liquid, who in turn beat fellow North American team Shopify Rebellion, and even the LEC’s own Karmine Corp.

Quid picks Team Liquid

Quid has chosen Team Liquid as his next destination ahead of the 2026 LCS Season, according to sources close to Sheep Esports. Shopify Rebellion and Karmine Corp, among other teams, were beaten to the Korean midlaner’s signature. This decision shakes the midlane market significantly as the Spring 2024 LCS MVP decides to stay in North America.

Chasing his first championship, Quid decided on Team Liquid, the same organization that denied him his first title with a convincing 3-0 during LTA Split 1 Finals. Down the Stretch Road Several teams in the west were pushing to acquire Quid, namely NA’s Shopify Rebellion, and EMEA’s Karmine Corp. The former had already announced the departure of Cristian “Palafox” Palafox, and the latter is looking to move on from Vladimiros “Vladi” Kourtidis. Two main factors that tipped the balance towards the Blue Horse are Quid’s inclination to play with 2017 Worlds Champion and 4x LCS Champion Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in, and the substantial offer he received.

Clashing Seasons

Team Liquid hopes this signing pushes them back to their winning ways. After their victory in Split 1, Team Liquid was stunned by Shopify Rebellion during Split 2 Playoffs and failed to even qualify to the LTA Championship, where they were beaten by 100 Thieves. On the other hand, Quid had a slightly steadier 2025. 100 Thieves form regressed during Split 2, but Split 3 saw them go on an impressive run to qualify for the LTA Championship, and concluded by snagging the Americas’ 3rd seed for Worlds where Quid was named as 1st team All Pro.

The Social Tug-of-War

Supporters from all three teams had been taking to social media, trying to convince Quid to join their team, which spawned a persuasive message around X:

North American fans urged Quid to stay in NA with similar messages. Even Team Liquid jumped on this trend, sending their next midlaner a similar attractive tweet:

