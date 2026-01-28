Shelter-in-place issued after shot fired in dorm at Wayne State University

A shelter-in-place has been issued after a shot was fired in a dorm on the campus of Wayne State University.

The incident occurred on Tuesday (Jan. 27) around 9:58 p.m., at Chatsworth Suites, after police said it was a dispute between people known to one another.

Police said all parties involved left the building, but they are actively searching for them and working to determine whether anyone was injured.