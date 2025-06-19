Prime Video’s docuseries Shiny Completely happy Folks is returning for season 2, however the acclaimed docuseries is transferring away from 19 Youngsters and Counting’s Duggar household for its material.

The unique four-part sequence from codirectors Olivia Crist and Julia Willoughby Nason examined Josh Duggar’s 2021 little one pornography conviction and the Duggars’ ties to the Institute in Primary Life Rules, a Christian fundamentalist group that has been accused of cult-like insurance policies.

Jill Duggar Dillard, her cousin Amy King and Jim Bob Duggar’s sister Deanna Duggar have been amongst these interviewed concerning the household’s greatest scandals in season 1.

The Prime Video docuseries has been retitled Shiny Completely happy Folks: A Teenage Holy Warfare for season 2, as its filmmaking group delves into the rise of evangelical Christian actions amongst younger folks within the Nineties and 2000s.

Watch With Us has every part it is advisable to know concerning the return of Shiny Completely happy Folks for season two:

What Is ‘Shiny Completely happy Folks’ About?

Whereas the primary season targeted on the darkish secrets and techniques of the Duggar household, Shiny Completely happy Folks: A Teenage Holy Warfare will deal with the rise and fall of Teen Mania, the as soon as–massively fashionable Evangelical group behind the touring “Purchase the Hearth” stadium exhibits.

Oscar-nominated Crip Camp documentarian Nicole Newnham and Emmy winner Cori Shepherd Stern will study the way in which Teen Mania allegedly used high-pressure techniques and even psychological manipulation to make sure teenagers at their exhibits signed purity oaths and pledged their time to the group’s international missions.

An official synopsis reads: “The sequence bursts with peak Millennial nostalgia and cringe, that includes colossal stadiums full of teenagers enraptured by spiritual rock anthems, impressed to swear purity oaths and eagerly embark by the 1000’s on culturally questionable international missions. However beneath the healthful youth group phantasm lies a darker undercurrent: a high-pressure pipeline of brutal non secular bootcamps, surreal role-playing eventualities and relentless psychological management — all below the command of a charismatic chief with endlessly increasing ambitions.”

Teen Mania Ministries, which existed between 1986 and 2015, was endorsed by a number of the most influential figures within the Christian evangelism motion on the top of its success, together with Pat Robertson of The 700 Membership, Ethical Majority cofounder Jerry Falwell and 20-time Grammy-winning gospel musician Kirk Franklin.

The group toured as many as 30 U.S. cities every year at its peak to advertise short-term ministry journeys, which it known as World Expeditions, to youngsters. The establishment confronted backlash for framing its spiritual testimony round cultural and non secular warfare, which critics argued could possibly be manipulative in the direction of the younger individuals who attended its occasions.

Teen Mania additionally marketed a sequence of “Excessive Camps” at its Backyard Valley, Texas, campus, the place it combined spiritual testimony with sports activities challenges. Younger attendees at Teen Mania’s occasions have been inspired to endorse its Battle Cry Marketing campaign, which sought to affect politicians and social teams with a fundamentalist message.

Amid a string of controversies and lawsuits over its enterprise practices, Teen Mania founder Ron Luce introduced in December 2015 that the group would “stop operations” on a lot of its initiatives. Later that very same month, Teen Mania shutdown totally after submitting for Chapter 7 chapter.

When Will the New Season of ‘Shiny Completely happy Folks’ Come to Prime Video?

Amazon confirmed on June 18 that Shiny Completely happy Folks: A Teenage Holy Warfare will premiere on Prime Video Wednesday, July 23.

How Many Episodes Will Be in ‘Shiny Completely happy Folks’ Season 2?

Amazon has but to disclose the episode depend for season 2. The primary season featured 4 episodes that have been concurrently launched on Prime Video on June 2, 2023.