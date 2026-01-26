Significant number of power outages restored in metro Atlanta, north Georgia | Full list

Ice caused power issues across the northeast Georgia corridor Sunday morning.

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are without power Sunday after an ice storm swept across metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia, with more possible impacts due from a freeze expected Sunday night into Monday morning.

The main problem for power systems during an ice storm is that the accumulating ice becomes heavy, weighing down power lines to the point they sometimes snap or poles come down, and weighing down trees to the point they fall onto lines.

Here are the latest figures: (10:30 p.m.)

Total outages

Total customers impacted in Georgia: 38,209

Outages by utility

Georgia Power

Customers impacted: 16,113

Georgia EMC

Customers impacted: 22,475

Georgia Power outages by county

Fulton County

DeKalb County

Customers impacted: A few hundred

Gwinnett County

Customers impacted: 1,001

Rabun County

Customers impacted: 9,059

Stephens County

Customers impacted: 1,134

Cobb County

Customers impacted: 2,617

Clayton County

Customers impacted: 3,125

White County

Customers impacted: 13,181

Lumpkin County

Customers impacted: 2,273

Habersham County

Customers impacted: 6,214

Hall County

Customers impacted: 2,255

Stephens County

Customers impacted: 1,401

EMC outages

Amicalola EMC

Customers impacted: 4,000

Habersham EMC

Customers impacted: 18,827

Sawnee EMC

Customers impacted: 3,260

Cobb EMC

Walton EMC

Customers impacted: 1,161

How to check Georgia Power outage maps

This one is quite easy. The link to Georgia Power’s outage map is here.

A note on using the map: You can zoom in on a map overlay and find your specific location, but you can also see generalized regional information.

A pulldown menu in the bottom left let’s you view outage situations by regions, counties or even specific zip codes or cities.

If you want to see statewide information, you can click the “Menu” button on the top left, and it will pull out an information bar for your.

How to check Georgia EMC outage maps

This one is a little trickier. But we’ll make it easy for you here.

The overall EMC outage map is here. By itself, it doesn’t tell you a whole lot, only listing total outages for nine different regions in Georgia.

But — each individual EMC has its own outage map, and below we’ll save you the trouble of clicking around and link all of them: