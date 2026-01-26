Significant number of power outages restored in metro Atlanta, north Georgia | Full list

Ice caused power issues across the northeast Georgia corridor Sunday morning.
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are without power Sunday after an ice storm swept across metro Atlanta and northeast Georgia, with more possible impacts due from a freeze expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
The main problem for power systems during an ice storm is that the accumulating ice becomes heavy, weighing down power lines to the point they sometimes snap or poles come down, and weighing down trees to the point they fall onto lines.
Here are the latest figures: (10:30 p.m.)
Total outages
Total customers impacted in Georgia: 38,209
Outages by utility
Georgia Power
Customers impacted: 16,113
Georgia EMC
Customers impacted: 22,475
Georgia Power outages by county
Fulton County
DeKalb County
Customers impacted: A few hundred
Gwinnett County
Customers impacted: 1,001
Rabun County
Customers impacted: 9,059
Stephens County
Customers impacted: 1,134
Cobb County
Customers impacted: 2,617
Clayton County
Customers impacted: 3,125
White County
Customers impacted: 13,181
Lumpkin County
Customers impacted: 2,273
Habersham County
Customers impacted: 6,214
Hall County
Customers impacted: 2,255
Stephens County
Customers impacted: 1,401
EMC outages
Amicalola EMC
Customers impacted: 4,000
Habersham EMC
Customers impacted: 18,827
Sawnee EMC
Customers impacted: 3,260
Cobb EMC
Walton EMC
Customers impacted: 1,161
How to check Georgia Power outage maps
This one is quite easy. The link to Georgia Power’s outage map is here.
A note on using the map: You can zoom in on a map overlay and find your specific location, but you can also see generalized regional information.
A pulldown menu in the bottom left let’s you view outage situations by regions, counties or even specific zip codes or cities.
If you want to see statewide information, you can click the “Menu” button on the top left, and it will pull out an information bar for your.
How to check Georgia EMC outage maps
This one is a little trickier. But we’ll make it easy for you here.
The overall EMC outage map is here. By itself, it doesn’t tell you a whole lot, only listing total outages for nine different regions in Georgia.
But — each individual EMC has its own outage map, and below we’ll save you the trouble of clicking around and link all of them:
- Altamaha EMC (Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen counties)
- Amicalola EMC (Bartow, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Lumpkin, Murray, Pickens)
- Blue Ridge Mountain EMC (Fannin, Towns, Union & Cherokee, Clay NC)
- Canoochee EMC (Bryan, Candler, Chatham, Emanuel, Evans, Liberty, Long, Tattnall, Toombs)
- Carroll EMC (Carroll, Floyd, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Troup)
- Central Georgia EMC (Bibb, Butts, Clayton, Fayette, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Morgan, Newton, Pike, Putnam, Spalding)
- Coastal Electric Cooperative (Bryan, Liberty, Long, McIntosh)
- Cobb EMC (Bartow, Cherokee, Cobb, Fulton, Paulding)
- Colquitt EMC (Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift, Worth)
- Coweta-Fayette EMC (Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Fulton, Heard, Meriwether, Spalding, Troup)
- Diverse Power (Calhoun, Clay, Coweta, Early, Harris, Heard, Meriwether, Muscogee, Randolph, Stewart, Quitman, Terrell, Troup & Chambers, AL)
- Excelsior EMC (Bryan, Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins, Tattnall)
- Flint Energies (Bibb, Chattahoochee, Crawford, Dooly, Harris, Houston, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Muscogee, Peach, Schley, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Twiggs, Upson)
- Grady EMC (Brooks, Colquitt, Decatur, Grady, Mitchell, Thomas)
- GreyStone Power Corporation (Bartow, Carroll, Cobb, Coweta, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Paulding)
- Habersham EMC (Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, White)
- Hart EMC (Hart, Franklin, Stephens, Elbert, Madison, Banks)
- Irwin EMC (Ben Hill, Berrien, Coffee, Irwin, Tift, Turner, Wilcox, Worth)
- Jackson EMC (Athens-Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oglethorpe)
- Jefferson Energy Cooperative (Burke, Columbia, Emanuel, Glascock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, McDuffie, Richmond, Warren, Washington)
- Little Ocmulgee EMC (Does not appear to have an outage map online; serves Laurens, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Dodge)
- Middle Georgia EMC (Dooly, Houston, Macon, Pulaski, Turner, Wilcox)
- Mitchell EMC (Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, Worth)
- North Georgia EMC (Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker, Whitfield)
- Ocmulgee EMC (No live outage map yet; serves Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Pulaski, Telfair)
- Oconee EMC (Baldwin, Bibb, Bleckley, Dodge, Laurens, Twiggs, Wilkinson)
- Okefenoke REMC (Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware, Wayne & Baker, Nassau FL)
- Planters EMC (Bulloch, Burke, Effingham, Emanuel, Jenkins, Richmond, Screven)
- Rayle EMC (Wilkes, Lincoln, Oglethorpe, Greene, Taliaferro, Hancock, Morgan, Clarke, Madison, Oconee)
- Satilla REMC (Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Brantley, Coffee, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Tattnall, Ware, Wayne)
- Sawnee EMC (Cherokee, Dawson, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Lumpkin)
- Slash Pine EMC (No live map as of yet; serves Atkinson, Berrien, Charlton, Clinch, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, Ware)
- Snapping Shoals EMC (Butts, DeKalb, Henry, Jasper, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale, Walton)
- Southern Rivers Energy (Bibb, Coweta, Crawford, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Pike, Spalding, Upson)
- Sumter EMC (Chattahoochee, Dougherty, Lee, Marion, Quitman, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Terrell, Webster)
- Three Notch EMC (Does not appear to have an outage map online; serves Baker, Clay, Decatur, Early, Miller, Seminole)
- Tri-County EMC (Baldwin, Bibb, Jasper, Jones, Morgan, Putnam, Twiggs, Wilkinson)
- Tri-State EMC (Fannin & Polk TN & Cherokee NC)
- Upson EMC (Crawford, Meriwether, Pike, Talbot, Taylor, Upson)
- Walton EMC (Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Greene, Gwinnett, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton)
- Washington EMC (Baldwin, Emanuel, Glascock, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Laurens, Warren, Washington, Wilkinson)